Rumor: Apple to Announce Third-Generation AirPods and HiFi Apple Music Tier in 'Coming Weeks'

by

Citing sources within the music industry, Hits Double Daily reports that Apple is preparing to launch a new HiFi Apple Music tier in the "coming weeks," which will come alongside the release of the rumored third-generation AirPods.

apple music logo
According to the report, the new tier, which will offer high-fidelity music streaming, will cost the same $9.99 monthly subscription as the current individual tier. Spotify, ‌Apple Music‌'s most fierce competitor, has announced that later in 2021, Spotify users will be able to "upgrade their sound quality to Spotify HiFi and listen to their favorite songs the way artists intended."

The report says that an announcement of the new Apple Musc tier and the launch of the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will take place in the "coming weeks." Apple plans to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7, and while no hardware was announced at the conference last year, hardware announcements are possible at the software-focused event.

The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are expected to feature a design that's similar to the design language of the AirPods Pro but lack certain "Pro" features such as Active Noise Cancelation. If the rumor is to be accurate, the new ‌AirPods‌ release comes on the backdrop of a report signaling that Apple is cutting back on AirPods production due to decreasing sales.

Related Roundup: AirPods
Tags: Apple Music Guide, AirPods Guide
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

ipedro Avatar
ipedro
29 minutes ago at 04:16 am
I thought I read Apple is announcing the iPod HiFi… say what now?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nimoy Avatar
Nimoy
25 minutes ago at 04:21 am
So they discontinue the Hi-Fi HomePod just before introducing Hi-Fi music streaming? ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Caliber26 Avatar
Caliber26
15 minutes ago at 04:30 am
is HiFi something only audiophiles will be able to appreciate or is this something that everyone can easily notice?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
muasachi Avatar
muasachi
31 minutes ago at 04:14 am
I'm excited for this, even though I'm not so sure if my Airpods Pro and Airpods Max will ever benefit from this upgrade at all.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vagos Avatar
vagos
20 minutes ago at 04:25 am

What would you think is an upper bound for "coming weeks"?
I think they'll announce at WWDC.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Polly Mercocet Avatar
Polly Mercocet
18 minutes ago at 04:28 am
Not surprised at all they're doing a lossless Apple Music tier, in fact surprised they didn't beat Spotify to it. Clearly that's the future of streaming now we're no longer restrained by small storage and slow internet. No need for lossy audio anymore. And yes you can definitely tell the difference if you have good quality equipment to listen through. You can even do it through bluetooth with LDAC. I'm sure Apple will launch their own proprietary solution.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article190 comments
Allow Apps Request Track Feature

Apple Explains Why 'Allow Apps to Request to Track' May Be Grayed Out on iOS 14.5

Wednesday April 28, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
Starting with the iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 software updates released this week, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes. On an iPhone or iPad, users can manage tracking permissions on an app-by-app basis in the Settings app under Privacy > Tracking, and there is also an "Allow Apps to...
Read Full Article72 comments
Podcasts Bugged Feature

Users Despair at Apple Podcasts App After iOS 14.5 Update

Thursday April 29, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
In spite of redesigning its Podcasts app with iOS 14.5, long-standing bugs within the app persist, and Apple has introduced a range of new crippling usability problems, according to hundreds of reports from users across Twitter and Reddit. Apple's iOS 14.5 update, accompanied by iPadOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 brought a major overhaul of the Podcasts app, including a new design, a...
Read Full Article193 comments
2021 Magic Keyboard Older iPad

Apple Says New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro is 'Functionally Compatible' With Older Magic Keyboard, But Fit May Be Imperfect When Closed

Thursday April 29, 2021 12:51 pm PDT by
The new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is 0.5mm thicker than the previous-generation version, which has led to fears that it won't be compatible with the older Magic Keyboard. Apple is offering a new Magic Keyboard that offers a perfect fit, but Apple says you can still use your existing 2020 Magic Keyboard with a 2021 iPad Pro. In a Magic Keyboard support document, Apple says the first-generation...
Read Full Article176 comments
m2 feature

Apple's 'M2' Next-Gen Mac Chip Enters Mass Production, Expected to Debut in Redesigned MacBooks Later This Year

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's custom next-generation Mac processor entered mass production this month, claims a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Tentatively dubbed the "M2" after Apple's M1 chip, the processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping as early as July in time for incorporation in Apple's next line of MacBooks, according to the paper's sources. The next generation of Mac...
Read Full Article585 comments
nba tracking prompt orange

Two-Thirds of iPhone Users Expected to Block Ad Tracking

Friday April 9, 2021 7:19 am PDT by
As many as 68 percent of iPhone users are expected to deny advertisers permission to track them thanks to Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, in what is beginning to look like a significant blow to the advertising industry (via AdWeek). With the launch of iOS 14.5, apps will have to receive explicit user permission before accessing an iPhone's advertising identifier or IDFA, which is...
Read Full Article123 comments
delta flight attendant

Delta Rolling Out iPhone 12 to Over 19,000 Flight Attendants

Wednesday April 28, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
In partnership with AT&T and Apple, U.S. airline Delta will equip every one of its over 19,000 flight attendants with an iPhone 12 to "enhance the travel experience for all passengers," it was announced today. With an iPhone 12 in their possession, AT&T said Delta flight attendants will be able to use augmented reality to more accurately assess in-cabin inventory, to receive more immersive...
Read Full Article74 comments
Unlock With Apple Watch Feature

Apple Explains How Unlocking iPhone With Apple Watch Works

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:06 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, Apple introduced a feature that's designed to allow people wearing masks to unlock their iPhones with a paired and authenticated Apple Watch, alleviating the need to continually enter a passcode. Apple has published a support document outlining how the feature works and the requirements that enable it to function. Apple says that the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article103 comments
maxresdefault

Reminder: New 24-Inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and New Apple TV 4K Available for Pre-Order Tomorrow

Thursday April 29, 2021 6:39 am PDT by
Apple today reminded customers that the brand-new redesigned 24-inch iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the updated, more powerful Apple TV 4K will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, Friday, April 30, and will begin shipping in the second half of May. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In its Newsroom update, Apple didn't disclose when the new devices...
Read Full Article126 comments
AirTags from 2019 spotlit

Packaging Reveals Apple Was Preparing to Ship AirTags as Early as 2019

Friday April 30, 2021 7:45 am PDT by
AirTags, until their official announcement earlier this month, had remained one of the most rumored Apple products of the last few years. Initial reports about an Apple item tracker began to surface in 2019, and in the entirety of the two years that followed, AirTags' release seemed to be constantly imminent. Last week, FCC filings revealed that Apple began seeking regulatory approval and...
Read Full Article53 comments