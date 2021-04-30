New M1 iPad Pros, 24-Inch M1 iMacs, Apple TV 4K, and Siri Remote Now Available to Order

by

Apple is now accepting orders for the new 11 and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models, 24-inch M1 iMacs, second-generation Apple TV 4K, redesigned Siri Remote, and other various accessories through its online storefront and the Apple Store app.

iMac and iPad May 21 Feature Green 2
Pricing on the new M1 iPad Pro models, which are the fastest iPads to date, starts at $799 for the 11-inch version and $1099 for the 12.9-inch version, which also has a mini-LED display. The updated iPad Pros feature Thunderbolt connectivity, optional 5G, and up to 2TB storage.

iPad Pro Feature Orange
Apple's new ‌M1‌ iMacs are priced starting at $1,299 for a 7-core GPU, and $1,499 for an 8-core GPU and additional color choices. The iMacs are equipped with the same ‌M1‌ chip that's in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, and the radically redesigned machines feature a super slim body and a range of bright colors.

iMac M1 Raindow Feature Spread out
The second-generation Apple TV 4K is priced starting at $179 for 32GB of storage, and it is similar to the existing ‌Apple TV‌ 4K but with a faster A12 Bionic processor, and support for high frame rate HDR, plus it comes with a revamped Siri Remote with a touch-enabled clickpad. You can get the ‌Siri‌ Remote on its own or bundled with the ‌Apple TV‌ HD, which has not received an update.

apple tv 4k design green
Various other accessories such as the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (available in black or white) can also be purchased starting today. Note that if you're getting a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, last year's Magic Keyboard is compatible, but the fit may not be perfect when it's closed.

2021 Magic Keyboard Blue
We do not know whether supplies will be limited, but it seems likely given Apple's recent comments on stock shortages for Macs and iPads and rumors of manufacturing issues for the 12.9-inch mini-LED display. Those who want one of Apple's new devices on launch day should aim to order as soon as possible.

Apple has not announced an official release date for the new iMacs, ‌iPad‌ Pros, and ‌Apple TV‌ models, but accidentally leaked information suggests that the new devices will begin arriving to customers on May 21.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV, tvOS 14
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), iMac (Buy Now), Apple TV (Buy Now), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
57 minutes ago at 05:03 am
`So they can do it without shutting down the store
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
itsmeaustend Avatar
itsmeaustend
55 minutes ago at 05:05 am
I see why they take the site down most of the time. It’s a lot smoother, this is a damn mess.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lukomaldini Avatar
Lukomaldini
57 minutes ago at 05:04 am
im not seeing them...

EDIT: Got my order in (iPad Pro 12.9 256GB) 13:05 (UK) after some "item not available errors" delivers May 21st - 27th May

Good luck guys!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LiE_ Avatar
LiE_
53 minutes ago at 05:08 am
iMac ordered.



Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rosegoldoli Avatar
rosegoldoli
53 minutes ago at 05:08 am
got myself a pink imac super excited
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnApples Avatar
JohnApples
56 minutes ago at 05:04 am
None of the new products are available… keeps erroring out when I try to add them to my bag and tells me to check a different product for availability.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

m2 feature

Apple's 'M2' Next-Gen Mac Chip Enters Mass Production, Expected to Debut in Redesigned MacBooks Later This Year

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's custom next-generation Mac processor entered mass production this month, claims a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Tentatively dubbed the "M2" after Apple's M1 chip, the processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping as early as July in time for incorporation in Apple's next line of MacBooks, according to the paper's sources. The next generation of Mac...
Read Full Article568 comments
airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article174 comments
Allow Apps Request Track Feature

Apple Explains Why 'Allow Apps to Request to Track' May Be Grayed Out on iOS 14.5

Wednesday April 28, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
Starting with the iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 software updates released this week, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes. On an iPhone or iPad, users can manage tracking permissions on an app-by-app basis in the Settings app under Privacy > Tracking, and there is also an "Allow Apps to...
Read Full Article72 comments
Unlock With Apple Watch Feature

Apple Explains How Unlocking iPhone With Apple Watch Works

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:06 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, Apple introduced a feature that's designed to allow people wearing masks to unlock their iPhones with a paired and authenticated Apple Watch, alleviating the need to continually enter a passcode. Apple has published a support document outlining how the feature works and the requirements that enable it to function. Apple says that the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article99 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5, marking the fifth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were initially launched in September. iOS 14.5 comes three months after the release of iOS 14.4, and a month after the release of iOS 14.4.2, an update that introduced security fixes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5...
Read Full Article206 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1 Optimizations, AirTag Integration, Updated Controller Support, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.3, the third major update to the macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2, a bug fix update. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. macOS Big...
Read Full Article220 comments
nba tracking prompt orange

Two-Thirds of iPhone Users Expected to Block Ad Tracking

Friday April 9, 2021 7:19 am PDT by
As many as 68 percent of iPhone users are expected to deny advertisers permission to track them thanks to Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, in what is beginning to look like a significant blow to the advertising industry (via AdWeek). With the launch of iOS 14.5, apps will have to receive explicit user permission before accessing an iPhone's advertising identifier or IDFA, which is...
Read Full Article123 comments
apple tv color balance

Hands-On With the Apple TV's New Color Balance Calibration Feature

Tuesday April 27, 2021 10:59 am PDT by
With the launch of tvOS 14.5, Apple introduced a new Color Balance calibration option that's available for the Apple TV 4K models and the Apple TV HD models. The feature was technically designed for and introduced alongside the new Apple TV 4K, but it works on existing Apple TV models too. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Available in the video section of the Apple...
Read Full Article166 comments
delta flight attendant

Delta Rolling Out iPhone 12 to Over 19,000 Flight Attendants

Wednesday April 28, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
In partnership with AT&T and Apple, U.S. airline Delta will equip every one of its over 19,000 flight attendants with an iPhone 12 to "enhance the travel experience for all passengers," it was announced today. With an iPhone 12 in their possession, AT&T said Delta flight attendants will be able to use augmented reality to more accurately assess in-cabin inventory, to receive more immersive...
Read Full Article74 comments
Podcasts Bugged Feature

Users Despair at Apple Podcasts App After iOS 14.5 Update

Thursday April 29, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
In spite of redesigning its Podcasts app with iOS 14.5, long-standing bugs within the app persist, and Apple has introduced a range of new crippling usability problems, according to hundreds of reports from users across Twitter and Reddit. Apple's iOS 14.5 update, accompanied by iPadOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 brought a major overhaul of the Podcasts app, including a new design, a...
Read Full Article182 comments