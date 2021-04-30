New M1 iPad Pros, 24-Inch M1 iMacs, Apple TV 4K, and Siri Remote Now Available to Order

Apple is now accepting orders for the new 11 and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models, 24-inch M1 iMacs, second-generation Apple TV 4K, redesigned Siri Remote, and other various accessories through its online storefront and the Apple Store app.



Pricing on the new M1 iPad Pro models, which are the fastest iPads to date, starts at $799 for the 11-inch version and $1099 for the 12.9-inch version, which also has a mini-LED display. The updated iPad Pros feature Thunderbolt connectivity, optional 5G, and up to 2TB storage.



Apple's new ‌M1‌ iMacs are priced starting at $1,299 for a 7-core GPU, and $1,499 for an 8-core GPU and additional color choices. The iMacs are equipped with the same ‌M1‌ chip that's in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, and the radically redesigned machines feature a super slim body and a range of bright colors.



The second-generation Apple TV 4K is priced starting at $179 for 32GB of storage, and it is similar to the existing ‌Apple TV‌ 4K but with a faster A12 Bionic processor, and support for high frame rate HDR, plus it comes with a revamped Siri Remote with a touch-enabled clickpad. You can get the ‌Siri‌ Remote on its own or bundled with the ‌Apple TV‌ HD, which has not received an update.



Various other accessories such as the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (available in black or white) can also be purchased starting today. Note that if you're getting a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, last year's Magic Keyboard is compatible, but the fit may not be perfect when it's closed.



We do not know whether supplies will be limited, but it seems likely given Apple's recent comments on stock shortages for Macs and iPads and rumors of manufacturing issues for the 12.9-inch mini-LED display. Those who want one of Apple's new devices on launch day should aim to order as soon as possible.

Apple has not announced an official release date for the new iMacs, ‌iPad‌ Pros, and ‌Apple TV‌ models, but accidentally leaked information suggests that the new devices will begin arriving to customers on May 21.