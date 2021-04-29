Apple Says New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro is 'Functionally Compatible' With Older Magic Keyboard, But Fit May Be Imperfect When Closed

by

The new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is 0.5mm thicker than the previous-generation version, which has led to fears that it won't be compatible with the older Magic Keyboard. Apple is offering a new Magic Keyboard that offers a perfect fit, but Apple says you can still use your existing 2020 Magic Keyboard with a 2021 ‌iPad Pro‌.

Magic Keyboard Side Anlge Red
In a Magic Keyboard support document, Apple says the first-generation Magic Keyboard is "functionally compatible" with the fifth-generation ‌iPad Pro‌, but due to the thickness of the tablet, it's "possible" the keyboard won't precisely fit when closed.

The first generation of the Magic Keyboard (A1998) is functionally compatible with the new ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (5th generation) with Liquid Retina XDR display. Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new ‌iPad Pro‌, it's possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.

Apple says that the fit issue will be exacerbated if a screen protector is put on the ‌iPad Pro‌, but it sounds like ‌iPad Pro‌ owners who have a Magic Keyboard already and don't want to shell out another $349 for an updated version can continue to use their existing keyboards.

We'll find out more about how the older Magic Keyboard fits the new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ when the iPad Pros are released or when reviews come out. Note that this issue only impacts the 12.9-inch model as the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is the same size and is fully compatible with the original Magic Keyboard.

For those who are concerned about the slight fit issue, Apple has a new version of the Magic Keyboard available for the 2021 ‌iPad Pro‌, which comes in white for the first time in addition to black.

(Thanks, Chris!)

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: Magic Keyboard
Buyer's Guide: 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

rhinosrcool Avatar
rhinosrcool
22 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
I thought so...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dogg Avatar
dogg
21 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Sigh of relief.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KPOM Avatar
KPOM
18 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
They should have made this clearer sooner, but it's good that they got the message out before pre-sales began.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kenni417 Avatar
kenni417
15 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
we all knew this would still be compatible.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macintosh IIvx Avatar
Macintosh IIvx
16 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
But what about all those who were up in arms when it was assumed that it wouldn't be compatible? What about their outrage? And what about all those that don't even own one and still felt the need to fill the forum with complaints?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jukeboxaddict Avatar
jukeboxaddict
13 minutes ago at 01:02 pm

But what about all those who were up in arms when it was assumed that it wouldn't be compatible? What about their outrage? And what about all those that don't even own one and still felt the need to fill the forum with complaints?
You're giving Apple a lot of credit here. We still don't know how awkwardly it will or won't fit.

Zagg advertises the InvisibleShield iPad Pro screen protector as 0.4mm. I had one of those on my old 12.9-inch Pro and the Magic Keyboard case closed fine.

I guess it's when you add another 0.5mm on top of that where you hit a problem. But we're not going to know how much of a problem until we see it tested in the real world, tbh.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5, marking the fifth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were initially launched in September. iOS 14.5 comes three months after the release of iOS 14.4, and a month after the release of iOS 14.4.2, an update that introduced security fixes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5...
Read Full Article206 comments
m2 feature

Apple's 'M2' Next-Gen Mac Chip Enters Mass Production, Expected to Debut in Redesigned MacBooks Later This Year

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's custom next-generation Mac processor entered mass production this month, claims a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Tentatively dubbed the "M2" after Apple's M1 chip, the processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping as early as July in time for incorporation in Apple's next line of MacBooks, according to the paper's sources. The next generation of Mac...
Read Full Article563 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1 Optimizations, AirTag Integration, Updated Controller Support, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.3, the third major update to the macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2, a bug fix update. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. macOS Big...
Read Full Article219 comments
airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article162 comments
Allow Apps Request Track Feature

Apple Explains Why 'Allow Apps to Request to Track' May Be Grayed Out on iOS 14.5

Wednesday April 28, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
Starting with the iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 software updates released this week, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes. On an iPhone or iPad, users can manage tracking permissions on an app-by-app basis in the Settings app under Privacy > Tracking, and there is also an "Allow Apps to...
Read Full Article70 comments
maxresdefault

iOS 14.5 Will Reportedly Be Released Later Today [Update: It's Out Now]

Monday April 26, 2021 6:01 am PDT by
Update: iOS 14.5 is now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More How to Unlock Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch When Wearing a Mask Apple Releases watchOS 7.4 With iPhone Unlocking, Apple Fitness+ AirPlay 2 Support Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1...
Read Full Article87 comments
Unlock With Apple Watch Feature

Apple Explains How Unlocking iPhone With Apple Watch Works

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:06 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, Apple introduced a feature that's designed to allow people wearing masks to unlock their iPhones with a paired and authenticated Apple Watch, alleviating the need to continually enter a passcode. Apple has published a support document outlining how the feature works and the requirements that enable it to function. Apple says that the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article98 comments
apple tv color balance

Hands-On With the Apple TV's New Color Balance Calibration Feature

Tuesday April 27, 2021 10:59 am PDT by
With the launch of tvOS 14.5, Apple introduced a new Color Balance calibration option that's available for the Apple TV 4K models and the Apple TV HD models. The feature was technically designed for and introduced alongside the new Apple TV 4K, but it works on existing Apple TV models too. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Available in the video section of the Apple...
Read Full Article165 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1 copy

Hacker Group Mysteriously Removes Stolen Apple Schematics and Extortion Threat From Ransomware Website

Monday April 26, 2021 5:00 am PDT by
A ransomware group that last week stole schematics from Apple supplier Quanta Computer and threatened to release the trove of documents has mysteriously removed all references related to the extortion attempt from its dark web blog, MacRumors can confirm. The ransomware group known as REvil claimed last Tuesday that it had accessed the internal computers of Taiwan-based Quanta and managed to ...
Read Full Article104 comments
14

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.5 [Update: It's Out Now]

Sunday April 25, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Update: iOS 14.5 is now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More How to Unlock Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch When Wearing a Mask Apple Releases watchOS 7.4 With iPhone Unlocking, Apple Fitness+ AirPlay 2 Support Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1...
Read Full Article112 comments