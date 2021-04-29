Apple Says New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro is 'Functionally Compatible' With Older Magic Keyboard, But Fit May Be Imperfect When Closed

The new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is 0.5mm thicker than the previous-generation version, which has led to fears that it won't be compatible with the older Magic Keyboard. Apple is offering a new Magic Keyboard that offers a perfect fit, but Apple says you can still use your existing 2020 Magic Keyboard with a 2021 ‌iPad Pro‌.



In a Magic Keyboard support document, Apple says the first-generation Magic Keyboard is "functionally compatible" with the fifth-generation ‌iPad Pro‌, but due to the thickness of the tablet, it's "possible" the keyboard won't precisely fit when closed.

The first generation of the Magic Keyboard (A1998) is functionally compatible with the new ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (5th generation) with Liquid Retina XDR display. Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new ‌iPad Pro‌, it's possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.

Apple says that the fit issue will be exacerbated if a screen protector is put on the ‌iPad Pro‌, but it sounds like ‌iPad Pro‌ owners who have a Magic Keyboard already and don't want to shell out another $349 for an updated version can continue to use their existing keyboards.

We'll find out more about how the older Magic Keyboard fits the new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ when the iPad Pros are released or when reviews come out. Note that this issue only impacts the 12.9-inch model as the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is the same size and is fully compatible with the original Magic Keyboard.

For those who are concerned about the slight fit issue, Apple has a new version of the Magic Keyboard available for the 2021 ‌iPad Pro‌, which comes in white for the first time in addition to black.

(Thanks, Chris!)