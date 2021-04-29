Apple Quietly Confirms 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and New Apple TV Shipping on May 21

Earlier today, Apple posted a Newsroom update reminding customers that the new 24-inch iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the updated Apple TV 4K will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow. Apple has said these new devices will be available in the second half of May, but now, it may have quietly confirmed a specific date.



Spotted first by Jason Aten on Twitter, and confirmed by MacRumors, Apple's Newsroom update on its UK and Australian website has confirmed that the new devices will be available on May 21. Metadata within the Newsroom update says, "The all-new ‌iMac‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and AirTag arrive in stores and on doorsteps around the world May 21."



While the metadata says the new ‌iMac‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ will start arriving on May 21, the description is incorrect in saying that AirTags and the purple ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ will also be arriving on the same day. ‌AirTags‌ and the newly colored ‌iPhone 12‌ became available for pre-order last week and will begin arriving to most customers tomorrow, Friday, April 30.

Update 8:01 a.m.: Apple has updated the metadata on its press release pages to remove the references to May 21. The description now reads: "The all-new ‌iMac‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K arrive in stores and on doorsteps around the world in the second half of May. ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ in purple and AirTag are available now."