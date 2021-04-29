Apple Now Selling Refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Models

Apple today began selling refurbished versions of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, both of which were released last September.



Pricing on refurbished Series 6 models starts at $339, a $60 discount off of the regular price, and pricing on the SE starts at $239, which is $40 off of the standard price.

These entry-level prices are for the aluminum 40mm models with GPS, with pricing going up for the 44mm models and for stainless steel or for cellular connectivity. The lowest discount is $40 for the aluminum SE models and the highest discount is $100 for the Series 6 stainless steel models.

Third-party resellers often offer better discounts on the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ and ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌, so it's also worth keeping an eye on our deals roundup to find discounts.

Apple has a range of different finishes and band options in stock, including at least one Nike model. The contents of the refurbished store fluctuate based on what people have sent in for repair and replacement.

Additional models may be added in the future, so those looking for a specific ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌ or SE configuration should check back regularly.

All refurbished Apple Watch models are inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new box, new manuals, and new accessories, including an Apple Watch charging puck and power adapter.

Refurbished Apple Watches come with a standard one-year warranty that can be extended with AppleCare+ for Apple Watch.