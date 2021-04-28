iPhone 12 is Most Popular Model in Flagship Lineup, Apple Also Seeing Strong Sales of Pro and Pro Max

During today's earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook was today asked about iPhone 12 sales and which iPhones were the most popular with consumers during the quarter. He confirmed that the ‌iPhone 12‌ was the most popular, and sales of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max were also strong, but there was no mention of iPhone 12 mini sales.

‌iPhone 12‌, of the family, it's the most popular. We saw very strong sales of the Pro and Pro Max, and the revenue that you're seeing is a function of unit growth and revenue per unit growth.

There have been multiple reports suggesting that the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ has not been as popular with consumers as expected, and ‌Tim Cook‌'s commentary seemingly confirms that it is the least popular of the four ‌iPhone 12‌ models that Apple has released.

Apple is still planning on an iPhone 13 mini that will be released in 2021, but rumors from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest the 5.4-inch device will be discontinued in 2022.

Top Rated Comments

Analog Kid Avatar
Analog Kid
51 minutes ago at 02:54 pm
It's a shame that Apple didn't announce that the 12 mini was the 8th highest selling smartphone in the world, then MR could have used the headline they surely have cached: "Apple confirms 12 mini sucks".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neoelectronaut Avatar
neoelectronaut
47 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
Hey yo, screw Apple if they discontinue the iPhone Mini. Best damn iPhone I've owned in almost a decade.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SteveW928 Avatar
SteveW928
47 minutes ago at 02:58 pm
I'm not sure anyone was anticipating the mini being one of the best selling. But, it is an essential model/form-factor in the lineup. If Apple ends up getting rid of it, I'll chalk that up as one of Apple's top 5 blunders. (It is as essential to the iPhone lineup as the Mac Pro is to the Mac lineup. Quantities, even profits, are irrelevant. It just needs to be there.)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
18 minutes ago at 03:28 pm
I'm not surprised that the 12 is the most popular of the 4 phones. The Pro and Pro Max definitely cater more to the enthusiast crowd. I am surprise that the Mini continues to receive so much negative press since it is still in the top 10 for all cell phones.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
51 minutes ago at 02:54 pm
It's been over 6 months since launch and Tim has never mentioned iPhone 12 mini during an earnings call.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
