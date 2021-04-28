iPhone 12 is Most Popular Model in Flagship Lineup, Apple Also Seeing Strong Sales of Pro and Pro Max

During today's earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook was today asked about iPhone 12 sales and which iPhones were the most popular with consumers during the quarter. He confirmed that the ‌iPhone 12‌ was the most popular, and sales of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max were also strong, but there was no mention of iPhone 12 mini sales.





‌iPhone 12‌, of the family, it's the most popular. We saw very strong sales of the Pro and Pro Max, and the revenue that you're seeing is a function of unit growth and revenue per unit growth.

There have been multiple reports suggesting that the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ has not been as popular with consumers as expected, and ‌Tim Cook‌'s commentary seemingly confirms that it is the least popular of the four ‌iPhone 12‌ models that Apple has released.

Apple is still planning on an iPhone 13 mini that will be released in 2021, but rumors from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest the 5.4-inch device will be discontinued in 2022.