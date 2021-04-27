Apple Music Launches Top 25 Song Playlists for Over 100 Cities

As part of the suite of features in iOS and iPadOS 14.5, Apple has rolled out a brand new set of Apple Music playlists that lists the top 25 songs in more than 100 cities around the world.



Reported by Billboard, the new collection of playlists ranks the top 25 most trending and hottest songs for over 100 cities around the world. The new collection can be found within the Browse section of the ‌Apple Music‌ app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Non-Apple Music subscribers can also browse the playlists using ‌Apple Music‌ on the web.

Apple says the playlists are updated daily with songs "making the waves" in cities worldwide. There are over 100 cities currently part of the collection, and Apple could add more with time. Courtesy of iMore's Stephen Warwick, the full list of cities currently part of the collection can be found below:

