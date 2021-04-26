Apple Announces $430 Billion Investment to Create 20,000 US Jobs Over Next Five Years
Apple today reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to create jobs and opportunities in the United States by announcing a $430 billion investment over the next five years.
The new investment will help create more than 20,000 new jobs across the country and beats its previous investment of $350 billion announced in 2018. The new round of job creation will focus on innovations from 5G, next-generation silicon, and AI. CEO Tim Cook says that as countries slowly recover from the global health crisis, Apple is doubling down on its own responsibility to build a better tomorrow.
"At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We're creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.
As part of today's announcement, Apple also unveiled its plan to invest over $1 billion in North Carolina and build a new engineering and research center in the Research Triangle area. This investment alone will create at least 3,000 new jobs, in addition to a $100 million support fund for local schools and communities.
Apple will also establish a $100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives in the greater Raleigh-Durham area and across the state, and will be contributing over $110 million in infrastructure spending to the 80 North Carolina counties with the greatest need — funds that will go toward broadband, roads and bridges, and public schools. When up and running, Apple’s investments are expected to generate over $1.5 billion in economic benefits annually for North Carolina.
