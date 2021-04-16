OPPO Watch and Band Now Support iPhone and Apple Health Syncing

Owners of OPPO's Watch and Band wearables can now use their devices with iPhone, thanks to OPPO's HeyTap Health companion app making it onto the App Store.



Spotted by XDA Developers, the HeyTap app lets OPPO users collect and analyze fitness tracking data collected by the wearables. Users can personalize watch faces, customize workout and health settings, and sync tracking data with Apple Health.

In addition, the app tracks SpO2 data from the Band, and users can keep tabs on their sleep quality, heart rate, and daily activity goals. iOS notification support is also included, so OPPO users can get ‌iPhone‌ notifications on their wrist.



OPPO launched its Watch in China last year, and the Watch and Band have since been made available in additional markets worldwide. Its introduction was met with derision in some quarters because of its similar design to Apple Watch.

OPPO HeyTap is a free download from the ‌App Store‌. [Direct Link]