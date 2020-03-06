OPPO Introduces the Apple Watch… Wait

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO today introduced its first smartwatch, the OPPO Watch, with a so-called "signature design" that just so happens to look virtually identical to the Apple Watch. "This might be the best-looking smart watch of the year," said OPPO's vice president of marketing Brian Shen.
The OPPO Watch uses OPPO's custom Android-based operating system ColorOS and offers the functionality you would expect from a smartwatch, including notifications, fitness and heart rate tracking, contactless payments, music playback, breathing reminders, and so forth. It also has built-in eSIM-based cellular connectivity.
Unlike the Apple Watch, the OPPO Watch can monitor sleep quality, generating a sleep report of the user's duration of deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time. MacRumors uncovered evidence of Apple testing sleep tracking on the Apple Watch last year and reports have indicated that the feature could be on deck for 2020.
OPPO Watch will be sold worldwide, with availability beginning in China on March 24. The 46mm version features a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with a 402x476 resolution for 326 pixels per inch. U.S. pricing remains to be seen.