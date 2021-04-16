iPhone 13 Series CAD Leaks Reveal Larger Camera Dimensions

Information and alleged CADs of the upcoming iPhone 13 series, shared in a video from EverythingApplePro, indicates that Apple plans to make this year's iPhone camera module significantly bigger, likely to make way for larger sensors and sensor-shift stabilization.



According to the CADs shared in the video, the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, Pro, and Pro Max camera module will all be a "perfect square." Dimensionally, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max camera system will protrude 0.87mm more than the current iPhone 12 Pro Max. As a result, the overall body thickness will also increase by .25mm, according to the CADs. The camera module of the ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌ will be 3.38 taller and 4.77 wider.



For the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, the CAD shows a diagonal camera setup for the 5.4-inch form factor ‌iPhone‌. Specific measurements from the CAD say that the camera setup will protrude 0.99mm more than the iPhone 12 mini, and be 3.06mm longer in width, and 0.14mm shorter in height. The overall ‌iPhone 13‌ mini body will be 0.26mm thicker.

Moving over to the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, the camera module itself will be 3.41mm taller and 4.81mm wider than the current iPhone 12 Pro. The significantly larger camera housing will include a larger LiDAR sensor, and while not mentioned in today's video, will likely include better accuracy for corners, edges, and AR. Alongside the increase in actual size, the camera system for the 13 Pro will protrude 3.65mm, compared to the 2.79mm of the current high-end ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌.

The majority of the information shared today by EverythingApplePro was echoed in a previous report this week from 91Mobiles, who failed to provide specific dimensions, but did offer a look at the larger camera setups. The CADs from EverythingApplePro also corroborate previously leaked information regarding the notch. According to the CADs, Apple will move the earpiece to the bezel of the display, making the notch smaller.