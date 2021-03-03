iPhone 13 Pro Models Expected to Feature Improved Ultra Wide Lens With Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization and Autofocus

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, expected later this year, will feature an improved ultra-wide lens with the additions of sensor-shift image stabilization and autofocus, according to sources cited by DigiTimes.

The iPhone 12 Pro features standard dual optical image stabilization for the Wide and Telephoto lens. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the first iPhone to include sensor-shift optical image stabilization for its Wide lens. Sensor-shift optical image stabilization shifts the sensor itself instead of the lens, resulting in a sharper image with better image quality.

According to DigiTimes, Apple will include sensor-shift OIS for both the Wide and Ultra Wide lens on the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. An earlier report suggested that Apple will also bring the Wide lens with sensor-shift OIS to the remaining models in the lineup. The new lenses will also include autofocus, according to the report.

In November of last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the Ultra Wide lens for the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models willalso benefit from a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture, compared to ƒ/2.4 on ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ models. The ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup is expected to consist of four models, all benefiting from a LiDAR Scanner, a 120Hz ProMotion display, and more.