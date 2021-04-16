Apple Shares 2021 Environmental Progress Report

by

Apple has today published its 2021 Environmental Progress Report, setting out the company's ongoing efforts to reduce its impact on the environment and combat climate change.

environmental progress report 2021
Apple's goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 is central to the report. For example, Apple highlights its increasing use of recycled materials in its products and packaging, emphasis on environmentally-conscious design, and use of renewable energy, to reduce carbon emissions.

Apple explained that increasing a device's power efficiency can significantly reduce the carbon emissions a device instigates over the course of its use. For example, it mentioned that the low power-per-watt requirements of the M1 chip have reduced the overall carbon footprint of the Mac mini by as much as 34 percent.

The company addressed some of the more controversial environmental decisions that it has taken over the past year, such as removing the power adapter and EarPods from the iPhone. Apple says that this will save 861,000 metric tons of copper, tin, and zinc from being unnecessarily mined from the earth. The move allowed for thinner ‌iPhone‌ boxes, which meant that 70 percent more iPhones can now fit in every shipping pallet, reducing overall the carbon footprint of device transportation.

The report also drew attention to Apple's recent announcement of its $200 million contribution to the "Restore Fund," which will make investments in forestry projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

See the full PDF version of Apple's 2021 Environmental Progress Report for more information.

Tags: Apple environment, environment

Top Rated Comments

cmaier Avatar
cmaier
49 minutes ago at 07:27 am

My trouble with this is Apple is just moving the the issue to another vendors. Especially when it comes to power adapters. It seems like they want to make themselves look great caring less about other vendors. What they should do is produce power adapters that are better, and more environmentally conscious than everyone else. Apparently they just want to check the box saying they met the carbon emissions goal.
How are they moving the issue to other vendors on power adapters? Apple still sells power adapters. It’s just now you only buy one when you need it, and don’t incur the environmental costs of manufacture and shipping when you don’t.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ELman Avatar
ELman
56 minutes ago at 07:19 am
My trouble with this is Apple is just moving the the issue to another vendors. Especially when it comes to power adapters. It seems like they want to make themselves look great caring less about other vendors. What they should do is produce power adapters that are better, and more environmentally conscious than everyone else. Apparently they just want to check the box saying they met the carbon emissions goal.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
28 minutes ago at 07:48 am

iCloud, by default, backs-up everything to iCloud. Photos and videos backed-up to iCloud.

I don't backup photos to iCloud because every time a picture is edited it goes through the upload process again and if I delete a picture after I use it the whole iCloud backup process was for nothing.

This goes-on for millions of Apple users every day. How much unnecessary iCloud traffic goes-on every day for Apple users? This is a stain on Apple's "Environmental Progress Report".
Most people never delete photos. Most people WANT their edited photos to be mirrored on their other devices or on iCloud. Most people would have no idea how to turn this feature on. This is a silly thing to complain about.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yellow8 Avatar
yellow8
49 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Let's go world! Let's move to something awesome: not ruining the planet!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

