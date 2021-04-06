Microsoft To Do App Ends Support for iOS 12, Now Requires iOS 13 or Later

In its latest App Store update, Microsoft To Do has ended support for iOS 12 and older, officially requiring that all users must be running iOS 13 or later in order to receive app updates.



Microsoft To Do rose to popularity last year following the closure of Wunderlist and Microsoft's acquisition of the company. Since then, Microsoft To Do has been playing catch-up in attempting to keep former Wunderlist users hocked onto its service.

With a previous ‌App Store‌ update, Microsoft added iOS 14 widgets to its "intelligence task management app," giving users quick access to their tasks on their homescreen. Last week, Microsoft shut down Cortona for iOS and Android, and tasks previously stored with Cortona were automatically added to Microsoft To Do.

Microsoft To Do is available on the ‌App Store‌. [Direct Link]