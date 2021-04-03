Credible Leaker Says New iMac to Feature "Really Big" Display Larger Than Current 27-inch Model

Credible leaker l0vetodream today endorsed widespread speculation that one of the newly redesigned iMacs, expected to launch sometime this year, will feature a larger display than the current largest offering in the iMac lineup.

Apple currently sells a 21.5-inch and 27-inch ‌iMac‌. Apple is rumored to be replacing both with updated designs and faster performance. Its desktop computer has not received a significant overhaul since 2012.

According to l0vetodream, the new model replacing the 27-inch size will feature a larger display. The private tweet translates to "The ‌iMac‌’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one".

While new information, the larger display size can easily be expected. Bloomberg has reported that the new ‌iMac‌ will feature slimmer bezels, the removal of the metal chin, and a design language similar to the Pro Display XDR. The Pro Display XDR, Apple's standalone high-end monitor, features a 32-inch display.

Alongside a redesign, the new ‌iMac‌ will come equipped with next-generation Apple silicon chips. Internally, Apple is testing chips with as many as 16 high-performance cores and four efficiency cores, according to Bloomberg. Hit-and-miss leaker Jon Prosser also suggests the new iMacs will come in colors.