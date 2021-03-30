Belkin Debuts New MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

by

Belkin this week updated its website with a range of new MagSafe-compatible accessories that are set to launch in the near future, adding to the number of available Belkin-branded magnetic add-ons available for Apple devices.

belkin new magsafe accessories
It's important to note that unlike Belkin's Car Vent Mount Pro and Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 MagSafe charging options, these new accessories are magnetic and work with ‌MagSafe‌, but they're not officially MagSafe-branded accessories.

For charging options, there's a 2500mAh Boost Charge Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger and a 10,000mAh Boost Charge Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger, priced at $50 and $70, respectively. Both of these power banks attach magnetically to an iPhone 12, but are limited to 7.5W.

belkin magsafe power bank
There's also a Boost Charge Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad and a Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand for $29.99 and $34.99, respectively, which are also limited to 7.5W charging.

belkin charging stand magnetic
Along with these charging accessories, Belkin is introducing a $34.99 Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount that does not offer charging capabilities but allows an ‌iPhone 12‌ to be mounted to a fitness device like an exercise bike, and the $64.99 Face Tracking Magnetic Phone Mount, a magnetic accessory that Belkin says uses face recognition tracking to rotate and adjust to shoot video content from any angle.

belkin video thing
The Face Tracking Magnetic Phone Mount and Belkin-designed app are designed to follow a your movements while recording video to make sure you stay in the frame at all times.

There are no release dates for any of these magnetic accessories and they can't be purchased at this time, but Belkin says they're "coming soon."

Tag: Belkin

Top Rated Comments

HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
11 minutes ago at 11:35 am
It's not Magsafe Compatible if it's only 7.5W...

This is such a fustercluck...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

airtags 30 dollars feature rose

Leaker Reveals Size of Apple's AirTags and Says They'll Cost Around $39

Friday March 26, 2021 4:57 am PDT by
Apple's rumored AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a 50 cent coin and around three times the thickness, based on dimensions offered by leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece ...
Read Full Article257 comments
Top Stories 54 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Front Glass Leak, Rugged Apple Watch, HomePods With Screens?

Saturday March 27, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
With March drawing to a close and no sign yet of an Apple media event, rumors are continuing to dominate the news cycle. This week saw a number of new reports about the iPhone 13, a potential "rugged" Apple Watch model, a HomePod with a screen and camera, and more. The competitive dispute between Apple and Intel also took an interesting turn this week, with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger...
Read Full Article23 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 to Fix Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Friday March 26, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2, minor security updates that come close to three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article122 comments
ipad fanned out feature

New Low-Cost iPad and iPad Mini 6 Coming Soon

Friday March 26, 2021 4:06 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release a ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini this year, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In a recent report that mainly focused on Apple's upcoming high-end iPad Pro models, Gurman explained that the company is planning to refresh the cheapest iPads in the product lineup too:Apple plans to refresh its cheapest iPad aimed at...
Read Full Article
apple watch ecg

Apple Watch Can Accurately Assess Frailty, Finds Stanford Study

Saturday March 27, 2021 9:16 am PDT by
The Apple Watch can accurately determine a user's "frailty," according to the findings of a recently-published study from Stanford University (via MyHealthyApple). Frailty can be determined using a six-minute walking test (6MWT), and the metric is a general standard used to evaluate the functional mobility and exercise capacity of a patient. Higher scores indicate "healthier cardiac,...
Read Full Article97 comments
Untitled

iPhone 13 Pro Lineup Rumored to Include Matte Black Option, New Anti-Fingerprint Coating for Stainless Steel Edges, and More

Friday March 26, 2021 3:52 am PDT by
Despite being months away from launch, we've already seen several rumors regarding the 2021 iPhone. Now, as we inch closer to release nonetheless, new rumors point towards some design changes, new colors, and new features to expect. Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro), the iPhone 13 will come with a matte black option...
Read Full Article153 comments
new macbookpro wallpaper screen

Apple Planning to Discontinue High-End 13-inch MacBook Pro

Monday March 22, 2021 3:25 am PDT by
Apple may discontinue the 13.3-inch high-end MacBook Pro, following rumors that the machine will be replaced with a redesigned 14-inch model later this year. While Apple appears to be committed to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for the time being as an entry-level model, having updated it with an M1 Apple silicon chip in November, the high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article
7

Apple Releases watchOS 7.3.3 With Security Updates

Friday March 26, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 7.3.3, a minor update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.3.3 comes three weeks after the release of watchOS 7.3.2, another minor update. ‌‌The watchOS 7.3.3 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software,...
Read Full Article45 comments
maxresdefault

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Now Available on iPhone and iPad

Sunday March 28, 2021 5:55 am PDT by
Square Enix has released a remastered version of classic roleplaying game Final Fantasy VIII for iPhone and iPad. Final Fantasy VIII originally launched on PlayStation way back in 1999, and while its predecessor is considered the true classic in video game history, the eighth installment in the franchise still sold more than 9.6 million units worldwide. This port for iOS and Android is...
Read Full Article106 comments
airpods 3 1

New AirPods Expected to Launch in Third Quarter as Production Gets Underway

Thursday March 25, 2021 8:44 am PDT by
Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology has started production of optical sensors for next-generation AirPods slated to launch in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry sources cited in a paywalled DigiTimes story preview today. The full report has yet to be published, so there are no further details at this time, but the timeframe lines up with information shared by Apple analyst...
Read Full Article26 comments