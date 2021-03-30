Belkin Debuts New MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

Belkin this week updated its website with a range of new MagSafe-compatible accessories that are set to launch in the near future, adding to the number of available Belkin-branded magnetic add-ons available for Apple devices.



It's important to note that unlike Belkin's Car Vent Mount Pro and Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 MagSafe charging options, these new accessories are magnetic and work with ‌MagSafe‌, but they're not officially MagSafe-branded accessories.

For charging options, there's a 2500mAh Boost Charge Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger and a 10,000mAh Boost Charge Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger, priced at $50 and $70, respectively. Both of these power banks attach magnetically to an iPhone 12, but are limited to 7.5W.



There's also a Boost Charge Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad and a Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand for $29.99 and $34.99, respectively, which are also limited to 7.5W charging.



Along with these charging accessories, Belkin is introducing a $34.99 Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount that does not offer charging capabilities but allows an ‌iPhone 12‌ to be mounted to a fitness device like an exercise bike, and the $64.99 Face Tracking Magnetic Phone Mount, a magnetic accessory that Belkin says uses face recognition tracking to rotate and adjust to shoot video content from any angle.



The Face Tracking Magnetic Phone Mount and Belkin-designed app are designed to follow a your movements while recording video to make sure you stay in the frame at all times.

There are no release dates for any of these magnetic accessories and they can't be purchased at this time, but Belkin says they're "coming soon."