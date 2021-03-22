Useful iPhone Accessories Worth Checking Out
MacRumors videographer Dan is regularly trying out new accessories for the iPhone, and in the latest MacRumors YouTube video, Dan highlights some of the latest iPhone accessories he’s been testing, many of which focus on iPhone photography and videography. There's a high-end microphone option, a new flash drive from SanDisk, mounts from Moment, and more.
- Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger ($140) - If you have an iPhone 12, an Apple Watch, and AirPods or another Qi smartphone, the Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger is a compact and functional charging option for all of your devices. It's expensive, but it's also one of the only Apple-certified MagSafe accessories.
- Rode Wireless Go II ($300) - If you need a high-quality microphone for vlogging or filming videos on your iPhone, the Rode Wireless Go II is worth checking out. It's a wireless microphone that can record two sound sources simultaneously, and it interfaces with Macs and iOS devices. It has enough internal memory for more than 24 hours of recording, and up to seven hours of battery life.
- SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe ($45) - Available in 64, 128, and 256GB capacities, the new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe has a Lightning connector and a USB-C connector to make it easy to transfer large files between your iOS devices, Macs, and PCs.
- Moment MagSafe Accessories ($19.99+) - Moment recently came out with a whole range of MagSafe cases and mounts, including the ProTripod mount and the Multi-Threaded mount, both of which are ideal for iPhone photographers and videographers. The Tripod mount, for example, has a cold shoe mount that works with microphones and other accessories. With the threaded mount, you can attach any accessory to an iPhone, and Moment is using some seriously strong magnets to make sure your accessories stay attached.
- Labodet MagSafe Wallet ($327) - If you like the MagSafe Wallet from Apple but want a seriously higher end version, Labodet has MagSafe wallet options made from exotic leathers. At this price point, the wallet isn't an accessory for most people, but it does have a stronger magnet than Apple's option.
- Grovemade MagSafe Stand ($120) - If you have a standard $39 MagSafe charger from Apple, you might want to look into the Grovemade MagSafe Stand if you're looking for something to hold it up. At $120 it's super expensive, but it is a unique wood design you're not going to get with other charging options. You also need to supply your own MagSafe charging puck.
What are your favorite accessories for the iPhone? Let us know in the comments and we may feature some of your suggestions in a future accessory video.