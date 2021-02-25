21.5-Inch iMac Currently Unavailable to Order With Upgraded 512GB or 1TB SSD

For the past few days, the 21.5-inch 4K iMac with either 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage configuration has been unavailable for order on Apple's website. Other configurations, such as the lowest-end 256GB SSD option or 1TB Fusion Drive storage option remain available, however.

While there are rumors of an updated ‌iMac‌ launching this year, the current lack of availability for the higher-end storage options is likely due to a component shortage rather than a sign of an imminent launch. Both the 512GB and 1TB SSD storage options are popular upgrade items as well, which makes for a significant inconvenience for buyers looking to purchase an ‌iMac‌ right now.

Timing for a launch of the redesigned ‌iMac‌ remains unclear, so we'll have to hold tight to see whether we get an update or Apple's component shortage is resolved for the current models. It's quite rare for Mac configurations to be completely unavailable for ordering, with Apple usually just pushing shipping estimates out significantly in cases of component shortages or stock drawdowns ahead of updates.