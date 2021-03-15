DuckDuckGo Calls Out Google Search for 'Spying' on Users After Privacy Labels Go Live

Over the course of the last several weeks, Google has been adding App Privacy labels to its iOS apps in accordance with Apple's App Store rules, but it took Google multiple months to begin sharing the information.

DuckDuckGo vs Chrome Feature
There was speculation that Google's delay meant that it had something to hide, which DuckDuckGo is leaning into with a new tweet that highlights Google's data collection and calls out the company for "spying" on users.


Google recently added App Privacy labels to its Google Search app, spelling out the extent of information that's collected. For third-party advertising purposes, Google collects data that includes location, search history, and browsing history. Google's own marketing data includes all of the above information along with contact info and device identifiers, plus there's even more data collected for analytics, app functionality, and product personalization.

DuckDuckGo claims that Google "wanted to hide" the information that it collects, which is why Google took so long to roll out support for App Privacy labels. Most people are likely not surprised at the extent of the data that Google collects, but having it in one spot in the ‌App Store‌ is a stark reminder.

Many of Google's major apps did not start getting privacy labels until late in February, even though Apple's rule went into effect in December. Google delayed adding the labels for so long that its apps went more than two months without being updated. Even now, it's been three months since the Google Maps app has been updated, though most other apps have now received App Privacy labels and updates.


DuckDuckGo is a privacy-focused search and browser option that's available on iOS devices and that can be set as the default search engine option. As DuckDuckGo points out in its tweet, the DuckDuckGo app does not collect data that's linked to you.

Tags: Google, DuckDuckGo, Google Chrome

Top Rated Comments

Mansu944 Avatar
Mansu944
38 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
LOL, this is great...good for you Duck Duck Go.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
17 minutes ago at 12:29 pm

Might seem 'scary' on the face of it but Google annoymizes all data. https://policies.google.com/technologies/anonymization?hl=en-US

Personally after the Snowden revelations, I think DDG position quite pointless. Google uses the data to sell ads, and the Goverment already has all your data.

So I might aswell use the best service around, because what exact benefit does DDG give for its 'privacy' claims if Google does not keep personally identifiable information anyways? (and note that it would not make sense for Google to lie and risk lawsuits, when they only care about selling ads anyways)
They literally have a whole page of “data linked to you,” including addresses. It’s in the screenshot in the original post. What does “anonymization” mean if they can link all that to you?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
37 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
Wow that's scary how much they collect
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
30 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
Go DUCKDUCK.

Google: Hope you are not following Facebook’s step.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
26 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
They aren't collecting anything I didn't expect them to.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WitchDoktor Avatar
WitchDoktor
11 minutes ago at 12:35 pm

Might seem 'scary' on the face of it but Google annoymizes all data. https://policies.google.com/technologies/anonymization?hl=en-US

Personally after the Snowden revelations, I think DDG position quite pointless. Google uses the data to sell ads, and the Goverment already has all your data.

So I might aswell use the best service around, because what exact benefit does DDG give for its 'privacy' claims if Google does not keep personally identifiable information anyways? (and note that it would not make sense for Google to lie and risk lawsuits, when they only care about selling ads anyways)
No need to put the word "scary" in scare-quotes.

Consider this. Google is not just in the business of providing ads. ONE of the businesses they are in is to provide highly targeted ads, which by definition means anonymization-in-name-only.

What's the old saying? if you aren't the customer, you are the product. Well, I *could* use a lot of Google services for free, but that sure doesn't mean Google isn't looking through my cloud drive files, reading my emails, listening to my phone calls, etc etc. I'd rather they didn't. DDG, just like Apple, is leveraging a rather understandable revulsion toward anti-privacy practices. I say more power to them!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
