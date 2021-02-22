Google Finally Adds App Privacy Labels to Gmail App

Google today quietly added App Privacy labels to its Gmail app, marking the first of its major apps to receive the privacy details aside from YouTube.

Though App Privacy information has been added to Gmail, Google has done so server side and has yet to issue an update to the Gmail app. It has been two months since the Gmail app last saw an update.

Earlier in February, the Gmail app was displaying warnings about the app being out of date as it has been so long since new security features were added, but Google eliminated that messaging without pushing an update to the app.

Apple has been enforcing App Privacy labels since December, and Google has been slow to support the feature. Google said in early January that it would add privacy data to its app catalog "this week or next week," but by January 20, most apps still had not been updated with the App Privacy.

Google has since been adding App Privacy labels to apps like YouTube and some of its smaller apps, but of major apps like Google Search, Google Photos, and Google Maps, Gmail is the first to get the new labeling.

There is nothing hugely unexpected in the Gmail App Privacy data, with Google listing location, user ID, and usage data as information that's shared with third-party advertisers.Purchases, location, contact info, user content, search history, identifiers, and usage data are used for analytics purposes, product personalization, and app functionality.

Though most Google apps went months without an update and still have yet to be updated, apps like Google Translate, Google Tasks, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV have been updated with new content and bug fixes. These apps were quietly updated with App Privacy labels prior to when their content was updated, however.

Now that Gmail has App Privacy labels in place, we may soon see the information made available for other Google apps, and Google may resume the regular updates that were offered for iOS apps prior to when Apple implemented the new rules.

Top Rated Comments

_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
35 minutes ago at 03:41 pm
About time. Isn't that pretty much all of the options selected? Looks pretty much like how I expected it to.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
32 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
As stated in the article, no real surprises but it is different when you see it in writing... scumbags.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hmark8 Avatar
hmark8
26 minutes ago at 03:49 pm
I wonder what they were afraid of since everyone already expects Google to collect and share any and all data they legally can. People will continue to shame them, but they also have world class products that are made possible because of that data collection, so don't see people jumping ship other than those who want blog posts views. This long wait for months only seems to have made things worse and more attention to it all rather than less.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mike_Trivisonno Avatar
Mike_Trivisonno
37 minutes ago at 03:38 pm
Hmm. What’s “other data”. Sounds creepy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Briskit Avatar
Briskit
35 minutes ago at 03:41 pm
Would you look at that, so much data is tied to us! What a surprise.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SuperMatt Avatar
SuperMatt
34 minutes ago at 03:42 pm

Is there any category of data they don’t collect?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
