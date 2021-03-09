12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Said to Launch as Soon as Late March

by

Taiwanese touch panel maker GIS plans to expand its backend module capacity for new products at its factory in Chengdu, China, according to industry sources cited in a report today from supply chain publication DigiTimes.

iPad Pro Mini LED
One of the new products will likely be Apple's long-rumored 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, which is slated to launch at the end of March or early in the second quarter, the industry sources said. The timeframe suggests that the device could be announced by Apple within the next few weeks, or in April at the latest.

A new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display has been widely rumored for many months. The device would still have an LCD display, but with Mini-LED backlighting for higher brightness, improved contrast ratio, and other benefits. It's unclear if the 11-inch iPad Pro will be updated with a Mini-LED display too, as many rumors have only mentioned the 12.9-inch model, despite the fact the devices are usually updated together.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to feature a faster A14X chip and support for 5G networks on models with cellular connectivity.

March is a common month for Apple to announce new or updated products. Apple last updated its iPad Pro lineup in March 2020 with a marginally improved A12Z Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and better sounding microphones.

Chinese leaker "Kang" recently suggested that Apple plans to host an event on March 23, and while he has a strong track record so far, Apple could of course opt to announce the new iPad Pro with a press release. Other rumored products include Apple's long-awaited AirTags items trackers, a new Apple TV, new AirPods, and more Apple silicon Macs.

Top Rated Comments

BF1M Avatar
BF1M
19 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Why not just OLED and be done with it. Not like Apple has ever been concerned with saving us money...
Score: 3 Votes
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
27 minutes ago at 07:49 am
First of all, DigiTimes has proven time, and time again that is not reliable in the slightest.
but secondly, we‘ve known.
we get it, the iPad‘s are coming in March. You’ve reported on it over, and over, and over, and over, and over again.
same with the iMac Pro discontinuation, we get it. It was discontinued. No need to run an article every time it goes out of stock, and then goes back into stock. just update the old articles.
The iPad Pro is coming in March, and the iMac Pro is being discontinued.
if you didn’t know by the several articles they’ve ran about it.
what’s next, you’re gonna tell me the iPhones are launching in the fall? That’s crazy talk
Score: 2 Votes
007p Avatar
007p
18 minutes ago at 07:57 am
At least last year we had the long overdue full mouse support update. Not sure there will be any nice software surprises this time around so will be holding out for iPadOS 15. Even then a lot will have to be present to make me want to upgrade from the 2018 iPP.

Better screen and faster chip just isn’t going to cut it anymore. Software is what is lacking the most. That’s probably a testament to how good the current A series chips are compared to anything else too.
Score: 2 Votes
CrazyForCashews Avatar
CrazyForCashews
28 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Fingers crossed Apple also reveals the new iPad Mini!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nStyle Avatar
nStyle
19 minutes ago at 07:56 am

First of all, DigiTimes has proven time, and time again that is not reliable in the slightest.
but secondly, we‘ve known.
we get it, the iPad‘s are coming in March. You’ve reported on it over, and over, and over, and over, and over again.
same with the iMac Pro discontinuation, we get it. It was discontinued. No need to run an article every time it goes out of stock, and then goes back into stock. just update the old articles.
The iPad Pro is coming in March, and the iMac Pro is being discontinued.
if you didn’t know by the several articles they’ve ran about it.
what’s next, you’re gonna tell me the iPhones are launching in the fall? That’s crazy talk
You’re on a website that specifically focuses on Apple news. What else do you expect?
Score: 1 Votes
travis64 Avatar
travis64
16 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Does this use pwm?
Score: 1 Votes
