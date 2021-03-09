12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Said to Launch as Soon as Late March

Taiwanese touch panel maker GIS plans to expand its backend module capacity for new products at its factory in Chengdu, China, according to industry sources cited in a report today from supply chain publication DigiTimes.



One of the new products will likely be Apple's long-rumored 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, which is slated to launch at the end of March or early in the second quarter, the industry sources said. The timeframe suggests that the device could be announced by Apple within the next few weeks, or in April at the latest.

A new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display has been widely rumored for many months. The device would still have an LCD display, but with Mini-LED backlighting for higher brightness, improved contrast ratio, and other benefits. It's unclear if the 11-inch iPad Pro will be updated with a Mini-LED display too, as many rumors have only mentioned the 12.9-inch model, despite the fact the devices are usually updated together.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to feature a faster A14X chip and support for 5G networks on models with cellular connectivity.

March is a common month for Apple to announce new or updated products. Apple last updated its iPad Pro lineup in March 2020 with a marginally improved A12Z Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and better sounding microphones.

Chinese leaker "Kang" recently suggested that Apple plans to host an event on March 23, and while he has a strong track record so far, Apple could of course opt to announce the new iPad Pro with a press release. Other rumored products include Apple's long-awaited AirTags items trackers, a new Apple TV, new AirPods, and more Apple silicon Macs.