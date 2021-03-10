Leaked Renders Claim to Show Third-Generation AirPods Design

A new set of renders claims to showcase the design of the upcoming third-generation AirPods, which could be announced during a rumored Apple event later this month.



The renders were shared by Gizmochina, which claims to have received the renders from a "supplier." The images depict ‌AirPods‌ with a shorter steam, similar to the AirPods Pro, and a smaller charging case. This information lines up with reporting from Bloomberg which states that the design of the new ‌AirPods‌ takes inspiration from the ‌AirPods Pro‌, although they will lack certain Pro features such as Active Noise Cancellation.

The renders should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the images were shared by the Twitter account @Duanrui1205, which has in the past shared accurate information, possibly adding validity to them. The renders also fall in line with alleged real-life images of the upcoming ‌AirPods‌, which show them with a smaller stem and replaceable ear tips.



Just this week, Chinese leaker "Kang" reported that Apple is planning to hold its long-awaited spring event on March 23. That event is expected to headline AirTags, new iPad models, and possibly the updated third-generation ‌AirPods‌. Apple is also working on second-generation AirPods Pro, which are rumored to be more compact by eliminating the stem and adopting an earbud design similar to the Galaxy and Google Buds.