iPhone 13 Models Will 'Likely' Have Touch ID Under the Display

by

iPhone 13 models slated for release later this year will "likely" feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID, according to Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner and three of his colleagues.

iPhone 12 Touch ID Feature Img
In a research note shared with MacRumors today, the analysts added that iPhone 13 models will feature a smaller notch and that the LiDAR Scanner will remain limited to iPhone 13 Pro models this year, which lines up with information shared by well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this month. Barclays said its research is at least partly based on "extensive industry conversations" with suppliers in recent weeks.

The analysts believe that a smaller notch on iPhone 13 models will be the result of a "more tightly integrated version of the current structured light system" for Face ID, adding that a "bigger shift" is likely to come in 2022, with Apple apparently aiming to adopt time-of-flight architecture for Face ID that would allow for an "even smaller footprint." This lines up with Kuo's prediction that at least some 2022 iPhones could feature a hole-punch display, with only a small hole visible on the screen, like many of Samsung's recent smartphones.

Here's the excerpt from the research note, with emphasis added:

For the coming iPhone 13 cycle in 2H21, we foresee a more tightly integrated version of the existing structured light system, which will enable the long awaited reduction in the notch. On the rear, we do not anticipate Apple to broaden the adoption of the Lidar 3D sensor beyond the Pro models.

For the 2H22 product cycle, we anticipate an architectural shift from structured light to time-of-flight, allowing for an even smaller footprint. Based on our industry conversations, we do not think structured light beneath the screen is likely to be ready for mass deployment in 2H22. We also view the adoption of fingerprint-under-glass, that likely is added in the 2H21 iPhones, as a structural headwind for additional 3D sensing content at Apple and could be the security feature of the future.

The return of Touch ID with a fingerprint scanner under the display has been rumored several times. Back in August 2019, Kuo said Apple planned to launch an iPhone equipped with both Face ID and a fingerprint scanner under the display in 2021, but in his research note earlier this month, he did not mention this feature coming to iPhone 13 models.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern have also claimed that Apple is at least testing an under-display fingerprint scanner for iPhone 13 models, so time will tell whether the feature makes the cut.

Barclays analysts were the first to claim that Apple was planning to stop including a charger with iPhones. In the past, they also accurately revealed True Tone coming to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the removal of the headphone jack adapter with iPhone XS and iPhone XR models, and the removal of 3D Touch on all iPhone 11 models.

Top Rated Comments

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
32 minutes ago at 08:44 am
I hate Touch Bar, but I love Touch ID

I didn't realize how much I loved Touch ID until I started using Face ID
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsareveryintreasting Avatar
macsareveryintreasting
31 minutes ago at 08:45 am
Having Touch ID under the display seems like a pretty cool feature. But I just kinda like Face ID more than Touch ID.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
24 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Much prefer Face ID to Touch ID in most situations, but if Apple add it as a complementary feature instead of removing Face ID, I’m good with that. Even better if they allow it to optionally be used to increase security for some applications.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MedRed Avatar
MedRed
27 minutes ago at 08:48 am

Cool, can't wait for Apple to call something that Android phones have had for 4 years "new" and "innovative".
Android rushes Apple rumors to market. Unfortunately, the execution is almost always lacking. I'll take quality execution over first most days of the week.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
George Dawes Avatar
George Dawes
29 minutes ago at 08:46 am
I hate Touch ID , this morning I gave up with my 8 plus today , it was ridiculous
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
25 minutes ago at 08:50 am

Cool, can't wait for Apple to call something that Android phones have had for 4 years "new" and "innovative".
LOL. perhaps you should read up on your phone history.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
