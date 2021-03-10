Apple TV+ Series 'Lady in the Lake' to Star Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o
Apple has signed a straight to series order for "Lady in the Lake," a limited series that is set to star Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o.
Directed by Alma Har'el, "Lady in the Lake" is an adaptation of Laura Lippman's best-selling novel of the same name. In addition to starring in the show, Portman and Nyong'o will both serve as executive producers, with Lippman also taking on an executive producer role.
The series will take place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist, a move that sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong'o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, multiple jobs, and a commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.
"Lady in the Lake" will be Natalie Portman's first television series, and it is the first television project for Alma Har'el, who previously directed "Honey Boy."
