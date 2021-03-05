Twitter Reportedly Working on 'Undo Send' Feature for Tweets

Twitter is actively exploring the possibility of bringing a rumored "Undo Send" feature to the social media platform, if a newly unearthed animation is anything to go by.



Serial app de-coder Jane Wong discovered the feature animation, which adds a new "Undo" button to the usual dialog that confirms a tweet has been sent.

The Undo button has a long oblong shape, which allows it to also function as a progress bar, showing the user how much time they have to act before the tweet is actually posted.

As noted by The Verge, the feature bears similarities to Gmail's last-chance option for preventing emails from being delivered after the user has clicked "Send."

Twitter's "Undo" tweet option is likely to be the closest it will come to allowing users to edit tweets – a feature long-requested but which has never come to pass.

Assuming "Undo Send" does eventually become a thing, presumably it will be an optional function so that live microbloggers and other users who post time-sensitive tweets aren't subject to an additional delay because of it.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Last month, Twitter announced new features coming to the platform for content creators, including a "Super Follow" feature that will let users charge followers for access to exclusive content.

Bloomberg, which first reported on the new features, also said that Twitter was exploring the possibility of introducing paid subscriptions to reduce its dependence on advertising to generate revenue. "Undo Send" was floated as one of several advanced features that could be included in the subscriptions.

Jane Manchun Wong regularly flags potential new features coming to high-profile apps and services. Last year the reverse engineering expert was first to tip that Twitter was working on a new verification system and that the company had at one time tested Emoji reactions to tweets.