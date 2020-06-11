Twitter Tests Emoji Reactions to Tweets

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users respond to tweets with emoji, according to app reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong (via SocialMediaToday).

Wong shared online a screenshot of the tweet reaction interface, which has an option to respond to a tweet with emoji like crying with laughter, shocked face, and praying hands.

"Retweet," "Retweet with comment," and "React with Fleet" options are also included. Fleet is in reference to Twitter's Stories-esque disappearing tweets that are currently only available in a small number of countries.

It's unclear whether the emoji would be posted as a normal reaction to a tweet or if it would appear as a pop-out panel, which is something Twitter has experimented with before. Twitter launched reactions for direct messages earlier this year.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions…? pic.twitter.com/3Sb6c8cYe3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 10, 2020

As with all Twitter tests, the usual caveats apply: This is currently an internal experiment and there's no guarantee that the feature will ever make it to a public release.