Apple Begins Selling Refurbished M1 Mac Mini

Apple today began selling certified refurbished Mac mini models with the M1 chip for the first time in the United States and Canada, with prices discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to brand new models as usual.



For example, a refurbished Mac mini with the M1 chip, 256GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of unified memory is available for $759, compared to $899 brand new. Other custom configurations are available too, but stock typically fluctuates rapidly on Apple's refurbished store, so those interested should act fast to place their order.

Apple began selling refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with the M1 chip in select countries earlier this week.

Apple's refurbished products are pre-owned devices that are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and in the case of the Mac mini, repackaged with the power cord in the box. In our view, a refurbished Mac mini is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model, so this represents a good opportunity for savings. However, keep in mind that third-party resellers may offer better deals over time, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup.

Apple's refurbished Macs are covered by a one-year limited warranty and have a 14-day return policy. AppleCare+ coverage can be purchased as well.

(Thanks, Ryan Gregg!)