Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro With M1 Chip

Apple today began selling certified refurbished models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip in the United States and Canada for the first time since the notebook was released in November 2020. As usual, the refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new models.



Apple's online refurbished store has the base model 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip available for $1,099 in the United States, for example, compared to Apple's regular price of $1,299 for this configuration.

Apple says refurbished MacBook Pro models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable in the box. In our view, a refurbished MacBook Pro is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model, so this represents a good opportunity for savings. However, keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup.

