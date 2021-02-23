Apple Now Selling Refurbished M1 MacBook Air Models Priced Starting at $849

Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the M1 MacBook Air that was first released in November 2020. Pricing on refurbished MacBook Air models starts at $849, which is $150 cheaper than the standard $999 starting price for a new model.



Apple has gold, silver, and space gray M1 ‌MacBook Air‌ models with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and 8GB RAM available to purchase, along with one higher-priced $1,019 model that has 16GB RAM.

Pricing is approximately 15 percent less than retail, which is standard for refurbished devices. Apple yesterday also began selling refurbished M1 MacBook Pro models for the first time.

Apple has limited stock available and the contents of the refurbished store fluctuate based on what people have sent in for repair and replacement. Additional higher-end models may be added in the future, so those looking for a specific ‌M1‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ configuration should check back regularly.

All of Apple's refurbished Macs are sold with the same one-year warranty that's provided with a brand new device, along with all manuals and accessories, including a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable. Refurbished devices go through a rigorous testing, repair, repackaging, and cleaning process and are identical to new devices.