Apple TV App Now Available on Google's Latest Chromecast Device

Google today announced that the Apple TV app has launched on the $50 Chromecast with Google TV, which is the latest version of the Chromecast dongle.



Google said in December that the ‌Apple TV‌ app would be coming to Chromecast early in 2021, with the app set to expand to other Android TV devices in the future.

Is this really happening? Are you really here? The @AppleTV app has finally landed on your #Chromecast with Google TV!!! We can’t even rn with this! https://t.co/SukHIYkRi0 pic.twitter.com/5nfJhOPBrg — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) February 18, 2021

With the ‌Apple TV‌ app now available, Chromecast users can access Apple TV+ content with an ‌Apple TV+‌ subscription, watch content from ‌Apple TV‌ channels, and access purchased and rented TV shows and movies.

TV shows and movies from ‌Apple TV+‌ can be added to the Google TV Watchlist, and Google Assistant voice commands are available.