Skip to Content

Intel and AMD Ask for Government Incentives While Apple Supplier TSMC Expands to Meet Unprecedented Demand

by

A group of U.S. chip companies, including Intel, Qualcomm, Micron, and AMD, have today sent a letter to President Joe Biden to request "funding for incentives," while Apple supplier TSMC is undertaking a considerable expansion as chip demand outstrips supply (via Reuters).

tsmc semiconductor chip inspection 678x452

The letter to the President asked for "substantial funding for incentives for semiconductor manufacturing" to be included in his economic recovery and infrastructure plans. The letter from the U.S. firms noted that the U.S. share of semiconductor manufacturing has dropped from 37 percent in 1990 to 12 percent today.

This is largely because the governments of our global competitors offer significant incentives and subsidies to attract new semiconductor manufacturing facilities, while the U.S. does not.

Working with Congress, your administration now has a historic opportunity to fund these initiatives to make them a reality. We believe bold action is needed to address the challenges we face. The costs of inaction are high.

Intel, in particular, has suffered from a myriad of problems. With major client Apple dropping Intel for its own custom silicon, and Microsoft expected to follow suit in the near future, Intel has struggled to deliver technological innovations. This is after the company has repeatedly reported delays with its latest processors, while its main competitor, AMD, has proceeded to capture valuable market share. After a major investor pushed Intel to shake up its entire business model, the company is hoping that new CEO Pat Gelsinger will help it to find its way.

While subsidies for chip manufacturing and semiconductor research have been authorized by Congress, the quantity of funding has yet to be decided. The association of companies hopes to receive significant funding in the form of grants or tax credits to claw back market share.

The formal request comes amid a global shortage of chips, which have hampered the automotive industry and popular games consoles in particular. The majority of the supply of the constrained chips comes from Taiwan and Korea, which have come to dominate the industry in recent years.

EETimes is today reporting that unlike the U.S. firms, TSMC, Apple's main chip supplier, is raising $9 billion from bonds to expand production. The company has approved the establishment of a $186 million subsidiary in Japan to expand research on materials for three-dimensional chips, following unconfirmed reports that TSMC plans to open its first overseas chip-packaging facility in Japan. TSMC also plans to combat U.S. chip makers on home territory this year by opening a new manufacturing facility in the U.S. state of Arizona.

TSMC is currently trying to meet unprecedented demand that exceeds its production capacity as global demand for secure supplies of chips skyrockets, boosting component prices by as much as 15 percent in the past two financial quarters. The chip shortage has not severely affected Apple since TSMC gives it priority over other clients such as Microsoft, Sony, Volkswagen, and Toyota because it holds much larger orders.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: TSMC, Intel, Qualcomm, Micron, AMD

Top Rated Comments

now i see it Avatar
now i see it
26 minutes ago at 06:35 am
[HEADING=2]Intel and AMD Ask for Government Incentives Because They Don't Know How to Design Competitive Chips[/HEADING]
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimbobb24 Avatar
jimbobb24
32 minutes ago at 06:29 am
When the way to wealth is to get the govt to give you other peoples money you are crazy not to be at the table. These companies are all making a perfectly rational choice. It’s where we are now (and have been for a long time).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
8 minutes ago at 06:53 am


When the way to wealth is to get the govt to give you other peoples money you are crazy not to be at the table. These companies are all making a perfectly rational choice. It’s where we are now (and have been for a long time).

Yup, the amount of corporate welfare in this country is unbelievable. Congress should be utilizing a lot less carrot and a lot more stick—tax the hell out of companies that ship jobs overseas or levy large financial penalties, instead of throwing money at multi-billion-dollar corporations that turn around and outsource anyway.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Buyer’s Guide: Don't Buy a MacBook Pro Now

Monday February 8, 2021 10:18 am PST by
New MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive later this year with some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so now is not the best time to buy a new MacBook Pro. With major upgrades expected to key features such as the chipset, display, Touch Bar, charging, ports, and design, customers eyeing a new MacBook Pro may be better off...
Read Full Article248 comments
apple health app steps feature

Apple Health App Data Helps Send a Man to Prison for His Wife's Death

Tuesday February 9, 2021 1:28 pm PST by
A man who claimed to be innocent following the death of his wife was found to be guilty after police used evidence sourced from the Apple Health app on his iPhone to convict him. As outlined by The Birmingham News (via Cult of Mac), Kat West, Jeff West's wife, was found dead in January 2018 after suffering a blow to the head. Jeff West claimed that she was drunk and fell while he was asleep...
Read Full Article124 comments
apple maps report accident

Apple Maps Adds Waze-Like Features in iOS 14.5 for Crowdsourcing Accidents, Speed Traps and Hazards

Tuesday February 9, 2021 3:32 pm PST by
The iOS 14.5 beta, available to developers and public beta testers, adds a new Apple Maps feature that lets you report accidents, hazards, and speed checks along your route when getting directions. When you input an address, select a route, and then choose "Go," Siri lets you know that you can report accidents or hazards that you see along the way. If you swipe up on the Apple Maps...
Read Full Article165 comments
mount sinai covid apple watch study

New Study Suggests Apple Watch Heart Rate Sensor Can Predict COVID-19 Up to a Week Before a Swab Test

Wednesday February 10, 2021 1:24 am PST by
A new study by Mount Sinai researchers has found that an Apple Watch can effectively predict a positive COVID-19 diagnosis up to a week before current PCR-based nasal swab tests (via TechCrunch). Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research, the "Warrior Watch Study" involved several hundred Mount Sinai healthcare workers using a dedicated Apple Watch and iPhone app...
Read Full Article69 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 With Fix for MacBook Pro Charging Issue [Updated]

Tuesday February 9, 2021 10:13 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, the third update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November. macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.1 comes a little over a week after the release of macOS 11.2. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.2.1‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article138 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

iMac to Get a Whole New Look for Apple Silicon

Monday February 1, 2021 11:11 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited iMac with Apple Silicon is expected to arrive this year featuring a complete redesign, according to a range of reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the redesigned iMac models will feature significantly slimmed down bezels around the display. The large aluminum "chin" segment, below the display of current iMacs, will be removed entirely for a design that...
Read Full Article
2017 2018 macbook pro yellow feature

Apple Offering Free Battery Replacements for 2016-2017 MacBook Pros That Can't Charge Past 1%

Tuesday February 9, 2021 4:45 pm PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 to address an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models, and the company has since shared a new support document with more details. Apple says a "very small number of customers" with 2016 and 2017 models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro have experienced an issue with the battery not charging past...
Read Full Article81 comments
siri default music service ios 14 5 beta

Siri Setting in iOS 14.5 Beta Lets Users Select Default Music Streaming Service

Monday February 8, 2021 4:09 am PST by
Apple last week released beta versions of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to developers and public beta testers, and among a number of new features, Apple has added the ability to set a default music streaming service when using Siri to play songs. Image via Reddit user matejamm1 First spotted by Reddit users, the first time you ask Siri to play a song in iOS 14.5, you are given the ...
Read Full Article59 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Expected to Copy Familiar iPhone Design

Thursday February 4, 2021 8:12 am PST by
Apple's upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 12, according to well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With the MacBook Pro being rumored to get a major overhaul this year, speculation about what, if any, design changes will come to the new machines has begun. In a recent note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained: In terms of casing design, the ...
Read Full Article
iPad Pro Mini LED

iPad Pro Getting Thicker in 2021 to Fit New Technology

Tuesday February 9, 2021 11:35 am PST by
Apple's affinity for thin and light product designs is well-known, so it is not often the case that the company chooses to make its existing products thicker. This year, Apple's largest and most expensive iPad offering, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, is looking to buck the trend and get thicker, according to recent reports. Alleged factory CAD drawings leaked in January revealed that, as...
Read Full Article

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar