Snoopy Takes Over Apple's Homepage for New TV+ Series, Puzzle Game 'Lumen' Added to Apple Arcade

New content is today arriving on Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, in "The Snoopy Show" and puzzle game "Lumen." To celebrate the launch of The Snoopy Show, Apple has transformed its apple.com homepage.

On the Apple homepage, individual sections for the iPhone 12, iPad Air, HomePod mini, and Apple TV 4K now feature small Snoopy characters and animations to promote the show's launch.

Starring the world's most famous Beagle, and his best bud, Woodstock. He's a dog like no other — whether he's flying high in the sky, or searching for treasure at the bottom of the sea, he's always up to something fun. So gather your gang, and get ready to follow along with The Snoopy Show, only on ‌Apple TV+‌.

The Snoopy Show marks Apple's second series made in partnership with WildBrain (formerly DHX Media) and its subsidiary, Peanuts Worldwide. In 2019, Apple debuted faux documentary "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10," and "Snoopy in Space," following Snoopy and the Peanuts gang as Snoopy pursues his dream of being an astronaut.

Apple won an Emmy for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program for Peanuts in Space, and it has committed to producing a range of new "Peanuts" content in the future.

Moreover, puzzle game Lumen comes to ‌Apple Arcade‌ today. Lumen comes from developer Lykke Studios, which also brought the color-mixing puzzle game "Tint" to ‌Apple Arcade‌ last year. Lumen encourages players to use light sources, lenses, and mirrors to solve puzzles.

lumen. is a puzzle game with unique mechanics, where you have to solve levels by using lights, mirrors, and lenses. You will find yourself in the old attic of Olivia McLumen and discover her mysterious vintage lumen box. Olivia McLumen lived in Scotland over 100 years ago and was a great inventor of her time. Solve puzzles to recreate the stories of her inventions!

With carefully considered visual feedback, animations, and music, Lumen creates a distinctive atmosphere and challenges players to solve hundreds of unique puzzles.

The Snoopy Show is streaming now on Apple TV+ with a season of six episodes, and Lumen is available to download now on ‌Apple Arcade‌.