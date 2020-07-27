Apple TV+ Wins Emmys for 'Ghostwriter' and 'Peanuts in Space'

Apple TV+ shows "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" have won Daytime Emmy awards, reports Deadline.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were unveiled on Sunday night at a virtual ceremony, honoring Children's, Lifestyle, and Animation programming. Winning shows accepted their awards remotely.

"Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" won Daytime Emmys for "Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program" and "Outstanding Single Camera Editing" respectively. While Apple was nominated for 17 awards overall, eight were for "Ghostwriter" alone.

"Ghostwriter" ‌is a remake of the original 1990s PBS series. It follows the story of a group of kids who discover a ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, as they go on to solve fiction-related mysteries. "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, as it takes an affectionate, lighthearted look at NASA and Charles M. Schulz's beloved Peanuts characters.

Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and Netflix won six Emmys each, but Disney won the most of any network with a total of nine. Apple's first Emmy was awarded in the Primetime category for "Carpool Karaoke" in 2018.

