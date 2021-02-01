Nvidia GeForce NOW Client Gains Native Support for Apple Silicon Macs

Nvidia's GeForce Now game streaming service has been updated to work natively with Macs powered by Apple silicon, offering official support for both M1-equipped and Intel-based machines for the first time.



GeForce NOW for Mac lets you use a virtual GeForce GTX gaming PC in the cloud to run games that otherwise may not be possible to play on a Mac. The only requirement is a good internet connection, with the virtual gaming PC handling all of the GPU and CPU requirements.

GeForce NOW integrates with Steam and works with games users already own, in contrast to other gaming services that provide access to a large catalog of games. Users need to purchase the games they play, with GeForce NOW providing the power to play them.

GeForce NOW requires a fast internet connection to use, demanding a 25Mb/s download speed at a minimum and a 5GHz wireless router. Nvidia recommends a 50Mb/s connection or higher to account for other potential internet traffic.

Apart from native support for the new Mac mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air models powered by Apple silicon, version 2.0.27 of Nvidia's browser client also adds support for Google Chrome, as noted by XDA Developers.

MacRumors tests NVIDIA GeForce Now on a Mac