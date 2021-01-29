Original Film 'Palmer' Out Now on Apple TV+, Starring Justin Timberlake

"Palmer," an original film that follows a former college football phenomenon who returns to his hometown after a stint in prison, is now available exclusively on Apple TV+.

Described as a story of "redemption, acceptance, and love, Palmer stars Justin Timberlake in its titular role.

Written by Cheryl Guerriero, "Palmer" follows a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

Alongside Timberlake, "Palmer" stars Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, and Ryder Allen. The film is produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler, and Academy Award winner Charles B. Wessler. The screenplay was written by Cheryl Guerriero, and it is directed by actor Fisher Stevens.

Apple recently announced plans to extend all ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ free trials until July 2021, giving people more time to watch the available original content before making a decision on whether to subscribe. ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ has been available for free since November 2019 for those who purchased an eligible Apple device in September 2019 or later.

Without the free trial, ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, but Apple is also currently crediting paid subscribers as well. ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Macs, consoles, and other set-top boxes, as well as smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.