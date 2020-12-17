Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for Original Film 'Palmer' Starring Justin Timberlake, Debuts January 29

Apple today shared the trailer for "Palmer," an original film starring Justin Timberlake, who plays a former college football phenomenon who returns to his hometown after a stint in prison. The film is set to debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on January 29.

Written by Cheryl Guerriero, "Palmer" follows a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother. Along with Timberlake, "Palmer" stars Juno Temple, Academy Award nominee June Squibb, Alisha Wainright, and introduces Ryder Allen.

"Palmer" is produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Academy Award winner Charles B. Wessler.

