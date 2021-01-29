Skip to Content

More Than a Dozen Apps With 'Misleading or Flat-Out Inaccurate' Privacy Labels Found on App Store

by

Last month, Apple introduced privacy labels on the App Store, providing users with a broad overview of the data types an app may collect, and whether the information is used to track them or is linked to their identity or device.

app store privacy labels iphone 12
Apple has required developers to provide this privacy information when submitting new apps and app updates to the App Store since early December, but the labels function on an honor system, with fine print indicating that "this information has not been verified by Apple." As such, there is always the potential that some apps will be dishonest.

On that note, The Washington Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler recently did a spot check and discovered "more than a dozen" apps with "either misleading or flat-out inaccurate" privacy labels. One of these apps was a game called "Satisfying Slime Simulator," which Fowler said was sending his iPhone's advertising identifier and other device information to companies like Facebook, Google, and Unity, despite its privacy label indicating "No Data Collected."

Fowler listed several other apps with "No Data Collected" labels that he found to be covertly collecting user data, such as Rumble, Maps.me, and FunDo Pro. He also found the popular game Match 3D to be "sending an ID for my phone that could be used to track me to more than a dozen different companies," despite having a label that claimed it only took "data not linked to you." Match 3D has since updated its label to reflect "data used to track you."

In response to the report, Apple said it "conducts routine and ongoing audits of the information provided" and works with developers to correct any inaccuracies, adding that "apps that fail to disclose privacy information accurately may have future app updates rejected, or in some cases, be removed from the App Store entirely if they don't come into compliance."

This issue will be partially addressed by Apple's upcoming enforcement of a privacy measure it calls App Tracking Transparency. Starting with the next betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, developers will be required to get a user's permission to track their activity across other apps and websites and access their device's random advertising identifier, known as the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), for targeted advertising and ad measurement purposes.

Apple said that, at the software level, App Tracking Transparency will prevent developers from accessing a user's IDFA unless they grant permission, preventing an app from silently tracking their activity in this manner. However, there are still other ways for apps to track users, so the accuracy of privacy labels will still not be guaranteed.

Tags: App Store, privacy

Top Rated Comments

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
37 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Honor system? ?????
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macintoshmac Avatar
macintoshmac
35 minutes ago at 08:25 am
So what exactly is Apple's team doing with the app submission process, if not to check apps?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redcaptrickster Avatar
redcaptrickster
35 minutes ago at 08:26 am
Did anyone think, even for a second, that this was going to "fix" the issue?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ececlv Avatar
ececlv
34 minutes ago at 08:27 am


[IMG width="251px"]https://images.macrumors.com/images-new/macrumorsthreadlogo@3x.png[/IMG] ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/01/29/app-store-privacy-labels-accuracy-report/')

Last month, Apple introduced privacy labels on the App Store ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/12/14/app-store-privacy-labels-ios-14-3/'), providing users with a broad overview of the data types an app may collect, and whether the information is used to track them or is linked to their identity or device.



Apple has required developers to provide this privacy information when submitting new apps and app updates to the App Store since early December, but the labels function on an honor system, with fine print indicating that "this information has not been verified by Apple." As such, there is always the potential that some apps will be dishonest.

On that note, The Washington Post ('https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/01/29/apple-privacy-nutrition-label/')'s Geoffrey A. Fowler recently did a spot check and discovered "more than a dozen" apps with "either misleading or flat-out inaccurate" privacy labels. One of these apps was a game called "Satisfying Slime Simulator," which Fowler said was sending his iPhone's advertising identifier and other device information to companies like Facebook, Google, and Unity, despite its privacy label indicating "No Data Collected."

Fowler listed several other apps with "No Data Collected" labels that he found to be covertly collecting user data, such as Rumble, Maps.me, and FunDo Pro. He also found the popular game Match 3D to be "sending an ID for my phone that could be used to track me to more than a dozen different companies," despite having a label that claimed it only took "data not linked to you." Match 3D has since updated its label to reflect "data used to track you."

In response to the report, Apple said it "conducts routine and ongoing audits of the information provided" and works with developers to correct any inaccuracies, adding that "apps that fail to disclose privacy information accurately may have future app updates rejected, or in some cases, be removed from the App Store entirely if they don't come into compliance."

This issue will be partially addressed by Apple's upcoming enforcement of a privacy measure it calls App Tracking Transparency. Starting with the next betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/01/28/app-tracking-transparency-required-soon/'), developers will be required to get a user's permission to track their activity across other apps and websites and access their device's random advertising identifier, known as the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), for targeted advertising and ad measurement purposes.

Apple said that, at the software level, App Tracking Transparency will prevent developers from accessing a user's IDFA unless they grant permission, preventing an app from silently tracking their activity in this manner. However, there are still other ways for apps to track users, so the accuracy of privacy labels will still not be guaranteed.

Article Link: More Than a Dozen Apps With 'Misleading or Flat-Out Inaccurate' Privacy Labels Found on App Store ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/01/29/app-store-privacy-labels-accuracy-report/')

The privacy report always sounded like creating a legal obligation for the app developer. Sure you can lie, but when caught you face potential civil penalties
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
upandown Avatar
upandown
31 minutes ago at 08:30 am
Disgusting and not surprising in the least. The small guy is no different than Facebook.

I really hope Apple enforces bans with no exception. Otherwise they are just providing lip service and wasting everyone’s time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redcaptrickster Avatar
redcaptrickster
27 minutes ago at 08:34 am


I cannot fathom why the Amazon app is using Health & Fitness Data

eta: Unless its because I use biometrics??

So they can blackmail you into buying vitamins and treadmills at a later date.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

14

Apple Releases iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 With New Camera Warnings and Bug Fixes

Tuesday January 26, 2021 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 14 operating system that was initially released in September. iOS and iPadOS 14.4 come more than a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that brought new emojis, Intercom support, and more. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible...
Read Full Article75 comments
7

Apple Releases watchOS 7.3 With Unity Watch Face, Expanded ECG Availability and More

Tuesday January 26, 2021 10:03 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 7.3, the third major update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.3 comes more than a month after watchOS 7.2, an update that brought support for Apple Fitness+ ‌‌The watchOS 7.3 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install...
Read Full Article61 comments
14

Apple Releases tvOS 14.4 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Tuesday January 26, 2021 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 14.4, the fifth update to the tvOS 14 operating system that was initially released back in September. tvOS 14.4 comes more than a month after the release of tvOS 14.3. tvOS 14.4, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ owners who have...
Read Full Article38 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2

Second-Generation AirPods Pro Widely Rumored to Launch in First Half of 2021

Tuesday January 26, 2021 8:24 am PST by
Apple plans to release second-generation AirPods Pro within the first half of 2021, according to unnamed industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes in a report focused on flash memory supplier Winbond. From the report:Winbond is also expected to be among the NOR flash suppliers for Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro slated for launch later in the first half of this year, the...
Read Full Article52 comments
bloodoxygenapplewatch

Apple Watch Series 7 Rumored to Feature Blood Glucose Monitoring

Monday January 25, 2021 5:05 am PST by
The Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly feature blood glucose monitoring via an optical sensor, according to ETNews. The report, which mainly focuses on the blood glucose capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, explains that Apple is intending to bring blood glucose monitoring to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 using a non-invasive optical sensor. Measuring blood glucose levels,...
Read Full Article252 comments
14

Apple Releasing iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 Later Today

Tuesday January 26, 2021 7:20 am PST by
In its Black History Month announcement this morning, Apple has confirmed that iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 will be released later today. watchOS 7.3 expands the ECG app on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer to Japan, Mayotte, Thailand, and the Philippines, while iOS 14.4 introduces a notification on iPhone 12 models with non-genuine cameras. Both software updates also add support for a new...
Read Full Article64 comments
apple watch black unity

Apple Celebrates Black History Month With Limited-Edition Watch, Featured Apps and Books, and More

Tuesday January 26, 2021 6:14 am PST by
Apple today announced that it will be celebrating Black History Month with curated content that highlights and amplifies Black creators, artists, developers, and businesses across the App Store, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, and more. The content will be featured throughout the month of February. Black Unity Sport Band has "Truth. Power. Solidarity." ...
Read Full Article173 comments
nba app tracking transparency prompt ios 14 4

Google to Stop Collecting Advertising Identifiers in iOS Apps in Response to iOS 14's Upcoming Tracking Prompt

Wednesday January 27, 2021 8:34 am PST by
Apple will soon require iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV app developers to request permission from users to collect their random advertising identifier (known as the "Identifier for Advertisers" or "IDFA"), which advertisers use to deliver personalized ads and track how effective their ad campaigns were. Specifically, users will be presented with a prompt to allow or deny tracking as necessary when...
Read Full Article98 comments
matte black macbook pro colorware

Apple Researching High-End Titanium MacBook Casings With Unique Textured Finish

Tuesday January 26, 2021 7:10 am PST by
Apple is researching the use of processed titanium with unique properties for future MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones, according to a newly-granted patent application. In a filing titled "Titanium parts having a blasted surface texture," granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and spotted by Patently Apple, Apple explains how various devices could adopt titanium casings with a...
Read Full Article96 comments
14

iOS 14.4 Patches Vulnerabilities That May Have Been Actively Exploited

Tuesday January 26, 2021 12:16 pm PST by
Apple today released iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4, and along with a handful of minor new features, the software introduces security fixes for three vulnerabilities that may have been used in the wild. According to a security support document shared by Apple, there were kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities affecting all iPhones and iPads running iOS or iPadOS 14. The kernel vulnerability could allow ...
Read Full Article55 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Apple is working on a third-generation version of the AirPods, and for this updated version rumored to be launching in 2021, we could see some design changes for the first time since the ‌AirPods‌ came out in 2016.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, and there could be some design changes in store.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar