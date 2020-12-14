Guides

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

Upcoming

Apple Fitness+
December 14

Apple's new Apple Watch-driven subscription fitness service with studio-style workouts for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

AirPods Max
December 15

The AirPods Max are Apple's $549 over-ear headphones. Orders available now.

iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14.3 Introduces App Privacy Labels in App Store

The iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, and macOS Big Sur 11.1 updates that are live as of today introduce a new App Privacy labeling feature for the App Store and macOS ‌App Store‌, giving customers a way to determine what data an app collects about them before choosing to install it.

Apple first introduced these labels at WWDC, and has given developers until now to prepare for them. Developers need to self-report details on the information that they collect to Apple, and Apple has now made this a requirement. You should begin seeing ‌App Store‌ labels starting today, though it may take some time for the feature to roll out.

Developers who skirt the rules and don't provide information on the data they use can see their apps removed from the ‌App Store‌. Developers must identify all data collection and use cases and must keep the information in the ‌App Store‌ up to date.

Privacy labels are required for all apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, and will include three sections covering data that's used to track you, data linked to you, and data not linked to you, which is anonymized.

Data used to track you refers to data that links user or device data from an app with user or device data acquired from other apps, websites, or advertising profiles. This section also lets you know if an app shares device or user data with companies that sell data.

Data linked to you includes information like name, age, gender, and more, which is usually provided when creating an account. Data not linked to you references things like diagnostic data that does not have personal information.

In an interview with Fast Company, Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi spoke about the new privacy labels that are available in the ‌App Store‌. He said that privacy labels are just the "start of something really ambitious," with Apple planning to refine and iterate on the feature over time.

Apple created privacy labels in an effort to help users better understand how their data is used, and he believes users will appreciate the feature when deciding which apps to download. Federighi said that he hopes Apple's competitors will copy the feature for their own app stores.

The work we're doing here we view in the context of providing leadership to the industry, raising users' expectations of what they should expect and demand in privacy. And we absolutely expect that others in the industry will respond to the heightened expectations and demands of customers and improve privacy--and we think that's great.

This is one category where if they want to copy some of our best ideas toward improving user privacy--we embrace that.

Along with the launch of privacy labels, Apple today updated its dedicated privacy website to outline the privacy features in iOS 14. Apple's privacy policy has also been updated with easier to read sections such as Your Privacy Rights at Apple and Personal Data Apple Collects from You.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur
Tag: App Store

Perry Barhydt
18 minutes ago at 10:27 am
privacy is important. Glad to see work being done for that.
