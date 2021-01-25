Apple Shares Trailer for 'The Snoopy Show' Coming to Apple TV+ Next Month

Apple has shared a full trailer for "The Snoopy Show," which is set to launch on February 5, as an unlisted video on the Apple TV YouTube channel.

play

"The Snoopy Show" marks Apple's second series made in partnership with WildBrain (formerly DHX Media) and its subsidiary, Peanuts Worldwide. In 2019, Apple debuted faux documentary "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10," and "Snoopy in Space," following Snoopy and the Peanuts gang as Snoopy pursues his dream of being an astronaut.

Starring the world's most famous Beagle, and his best bud, Woodstock. He's a dog like no other — whether he's flying high in the sky, or searching for treasure at the bottom of the sea, he's always up to something fun. So gather your gang, and get ready to follow along with The Snoopy Show, only on Apple TV+.

Apple won an Emmy for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program for Peanuts in Space, and it has committed to producing a range of new "Peanuts" content in the future.

The Snoopy Show comes to ‌Apple TV+‌ on Friday, February 5, with a season of six episodes.