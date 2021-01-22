Reports of Lackluster iPhone 12 Mini Sales Corroborated By Supply Chain Sources
Recent reports of Apple cutting iPhone 12 mini production to increase manufacturing capacity for the more popular iPhone 12 Pro were corroborated on Friday by DigiTimes, citing supply chain sources.
Today's report suggests that Apple's smallest iPhone 12 model was launched to target the U.S. and European markets, but the global health crisis has impacted sales in these territories, leading to a slowdown in iPhone 12 mini orders.
Pegatron has seen a slowdown in orders for the iPhone 12 mini as sales of the model in the US and Europe are affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry sources.
The sources pointed out that the iPhone 12 mini is targeting mainly consumers in the US and Europe, but overall smartphone sales there have been significantly undermined by the pandemic.
The report suggests that strong demand for iPhone 12 Pro models in China has led Apple to strengthen its supply of the more expensive devices in response. The East Asian market historically favors larger form factor devices, and China has not been seriously impacted by the pandemic in recent months compared to other parts of the world.
Pegatron is the main producer of the iPhone 12 mini, and the above factors have combined to reduce demand for the device at the Taiwanese manufacturer's expense.
On Wednesday, a Morgan Stanley investment note claimed that Apple has shifted production away from the iPhone 12 mini for the first quarter of 2021, in an effort to combat continuing lead times for the more popular iPhone 12 Pro.
The note supported previous analysis that the iPhone 12 mini has suffered from lackluster sales, capturing just six percent of the total iPhone 12 sales during the launch period, despite broad satisfaction reported by owners of the smaller device.
Meanwhile, a separate DigiTimes report today indicates that Foxconn expects to see increased momentum in the first quarter of this year, thanks to Apple increasing orders of the iPhone 12 Pro models.
In a more positive note for Apple, the popularity of its Pro devices in China have reportedly eaten into Huawei's dominant market share in the region:
Huawei, the largest smartphone brand in China, has seen its smartphone sales being bitten off by Apple's Pro series products in the past few months with Apple now the second largest 5G handset brand globally, behind only Huawei, the sources said.
Top Rated Comments
And "six percent of total iPhone 12 sales" isn't that bad, and it's money in Apple's pockets, because these 6 percent wouldn't have wanted a bigger iPhone.
The iPhone 11 Pro’s 5.8 inch screen is an absolutely perfect “compact” phone for 2021 & it’s a shame how that is the specific size Apple decided to discontinue.
The concept of a compact entry-level iPhone in a 5.8 inch chassis would have been a far greater success I think.
Here the SE 2020 is half the price of the 12 Mini, has Touch ID in pandemic times and no ugly notch.
It was also released half a year earlier in a similiar size.
Personally I've held out upgrading from my OG SE and waited till the 12 Mini was officially revealed.
Would have been tempted if the 12 Mini had Touch ID (somewhere) and no notch (even if it meant a bezel/bar).
Know almost 20 people who upgraded from their 6/6s/SE/7 and 8's to the SE since spring. Some of which would have gotten the 12 Mini had the known about it.
The vast majority of the people don't follow MacRumors and Co and had no idea a Mini was on the way.