Apple Shifting Some Production From iPhone 12 mini to iPhone 12 Pro to Meet Demand

by

Apple has reportedly cut production of the iPhone 12 mini by two million units to create more manufacturing capacity for the iPhone 12 Pro, according to a new Morgan Stanley investment note seen by PED30.

iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

Apple is believed to have made the switch for the first quarter of 2021 in an effort to combat continuing lead times for the more popular ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌.

‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ lead times remain extended far beyond any model launched in the past 4 years at 10 days. Lead times decreased from 22 days ~2 weeks ago as Apple ramps iPhone 12 production signaled by our iPhone supply chain team, led by Sharon Shih, recently raising March quarter ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ builds by 2M units (which offset a 2M build reduction for the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌).

The report supports previous analysis that the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ has suffered from lackluster sales, capturing just six percent of the total ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ sales during the launch period.

The report also highlighted that the non-Pro ‌iPhone 12‌ models are believed to be performing better in China than in the United States. In China, the ‌iPhone 12‌ is believed to have gained a 20.3 percent market share, which is a new 18 month high. The device is also said to have achieved the largest install base of any ‌iPhone‌ launched in China over the past four years through the first full month after being launched.

Top Rated Comments

BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
37 minutes ago at 08:23 am
For years I begged for an iPhone with the form factor of an SE but with flagship specs and no bezels. Apple finally delivered with the 12 Mini. I bought the phone and love it to death. For me the value is there but for others less passionate about the form factor I think the phone might be too expensive to justify its existence. Apple will either have to reduce the price (including possibly trimming the specs to keep their margins), or discontinue the phone entirely. It'll be a sad day for me but I'm so pleased Apple even made the 12 Mini that I'll accept that fate with gratitude nonetheless.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
davebarnes Avatar
davebarnes
45 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Let's try a better headline:
[HEADING=2]Apple Shifting From lower margin iPhone 12 mini to higher margin iPhone 12 Pro to make more money[/HEADING]
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Psychicbob Avatar
Psychicbob
41 minutes ago at 08:20 am
Would have sold more if it was a bit cheaper *waits for triggered, anti-mini, keyboard warriors*
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bandrews Avatar
bandrews
31 minutes ago at 08:29 am


wow..and here we were told everybody wanted a small phone

I don't think anyone ever said "everybody wants a small phone".

Many people did say "I want a small phone"

Which is more than nobody but not as many as everybody.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jrlcopy Avatar
jrlcopy
45 minutes ago at 08:16 am
I love my mini. :D
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vipergts2207 Avatar
vipergts2207
44 minutes ago at 08:17 am
Loving my iPhone 12 mini. Easily the best iPhone I've ever owned, which goes back to the 3Gs. As long as it sells enough for Apple to keep making a mini, that's all that matters.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
