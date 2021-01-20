Apple Shifting Some Production From iPhone 12 mini to iPhone 12 Pro to Meet Demand

Apple has reportedly cut production of the iPhone 12 mini by two million units to create more manufacturing capacity for the iPhone 12 Pro, according to a new Morgan Stanley investment note seen by PED30.

Apple is believed to have made the switch for the first quarter of 2021 in an effort to combat continuing lead times for the more popular ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌.

‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ lead times remain extended far beyond any model launched in the past 4 years at 10 days. Lead times decreased from 22 days ~2 weeks ago as Apple ramps iPhone 12 production signaled by our iPhone supply chain team, led by Sharon Shih, recently raising March quarter ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ builds by 2M units (which offset a 2M build reduction for the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌).

The report supports previous analysis that the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ has suffered from lackluster sales, capturing just six percent of the total ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ sales during the launch period.

The report also highlighted that the non-Pro ‌iPhone 12‌ models are believed to be performing better in China than in the United States. In China, the ‌iPhone 12‌ is believed to have gained a 20.3 percent market share, which is a new 18 month high. The device is also said to have achieved the largest install base of any ‌iPhone‌ launched in China over the past four years through the first full month after being launched.