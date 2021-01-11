CES 2021: PopSockets Unveils New MagSafe-Compatible Grips

PopSockets today announced the upcoming launch of a new line of MagSafe-compatible accessories that have been created to work with Apple's iPhone 12 models. These accessories are designed to be easily removable to allow ‌iPhone 12‌ devices to charge, as prior PopSocket accessories attached through adhesive.



PopSockets is unveiling three new grips, a wallet with an integrated grip, and two mounts. The first product, the PopGrip for MagSafe, attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible cases for ‌iPhone 12‌ models. It has a no-slip rubber bottom and it works with the PopSockets PopMount 2 phone mounts.

The PopGrip Slide for ‌iPhone 12‌ attaches mechanically to the sides of an Apple Silicone case using sliding arms, while the PopGrip Slide Stretch attaches mechanically to most MagSafe-Compatible cases.

PopSockets says that the new mounts will allow PopSockets Grips users to magnetically mount their ‌iPhone 12‌ devices without moving their grips, and swappable tops are included for customizability.

The PopWallet+ for ‌MagSafe‌ is a customizable wallet that lets users carry up to three cards and it has an integrated grip. It attaches magnetically to the ‌iPhone 12‌ or MagSafe-compatible cases.

The PopMount for ‌MagSafe‌ includes the PopMount for ‌MagSafe‌ Multi-Surface and the PopMount for ‌MagSafe‌ Car Vent, both of which attach to the ‌iPhone 12‌ magnetically for mounting purposes. As mentioned above, these mounts allow the PopGrip ‌MagSafe‌ to remain attached.

PopSockets plans to launch the first of its new ‌MagSafe‌ accessories in the Spring of 2021. The PopGrip Slide Stretch will be available on March 21 on PopSockets.com and in Target locations, with the PopGrip Slide and PopMount line launching a bit later.