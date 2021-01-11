CES 2021: OtterBox Launches New Mobile Gaming Clip and Gaming Cases

OtterBox is teaming up with Microsoft to launch several new mobile gaming accessories, which include the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip and the Easy Grip Gaming Case.



The Mobile Gaming Clip is designed to work with the Xbox controller, and it is a simple clip that connects a controller to one of Apple's iPhones. OtterBox says that the design is meant to balance the weight of the iPhone on the controller to keep wrists comfortable during hours of gaming.

OtterBox's Mobile Gaming Clip is able to hold an ‌iPhone‌ (or an Android phone) securely in place, and it is easy to attach and detach as needed. Multiple angle adjustments are available, and it has an extendable arm to fit multiple phone sizes.



The clip is also able to be used in a table top capacity, serving as a stand when the ‌iPhone‌ is detached from the controller. OtterBox says that the Mobile Gaming Clip has a premium rubber grip and is able to collapse flat for easy transportation.

The Mobile Gaming Clip is priced at $29.95 and it works with the Xbox One controller, Xbox Series X S controller, and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

OtterBox is also introducing a series of Easy Grip Gaming Cases that are specifically designed for use when playing mobile games. The cases offer an anti-slip grip design and OtterBox's "CoolVergence" technology is designed to expel heat to reduce the risk of overheating.



OtterBox says that the gaming cases are easy to clean and have been infused with lasting antimicrobial technology, plus they offer OtterBox Drop+ protection to keep the ‌iPhone‌ safe from drops and scratches. All buttons also work as expected, and the case is "optimized for 5G."

Easy Grip Gaming Cases come in three colors, Lucid Dream, Glitch, and Squid Ink. Priced at $54.95, the cases are available for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, ‌iPhone‌ 8, and ‌iPhone‌ 7.

Other OtterBox gaming accessories include the Gaming Glass Privacy Guard screen protector that's meant to block viewing the ‌iPhone‌'s display from the side, the Easy Grip Controller Shell for Xbox controllers, and the Gaming Carrying Case for protecting a controller during travel.

OtterBox's new gaming accessories will be available for pre-order on January 25, and will start shipping out in mid-February.