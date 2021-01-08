'Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon' Now Available on Apple Arcade

"Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon" is now available on Apple Arcade, featuring a 16-bit style, randomized maps, and local co-op multiplayer.

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is the third game in the popular Oceanhorn series from developer Cornfox, set 200 years after the end of "Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm." Unlike previous entries in the series, Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon takes inspiration from 1990s 16-bit dungeon crawlers, but it retains the creatures, environments, and archetypes that Oceanhorn players will be familiar with.

The family-friendly game features cartoony action and balanced gameplay. Each dungeon is randomly-generated, ensuring that maps are always different. Heroes also start each game with different stats and each character has distinctive attacks and abilities. Local co-op multiplayer allows players to collaborate together and take advantage of their character's special abilities in new ways.

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is available now on ‌Apple Arcade‌ for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.