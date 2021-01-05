Apple to Announce Q1 2021 Earnings on January 27

Apple today updated its investor relations page to announce that earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 (fourth calendar quarter) will be shared on Wednesday, January 27.



The first quarter earnings call will likely provide some insight into the sales of the iPhone 12 models, which were released in October, along with the M1 Macs that came out in November. Because the new iPhones were delayed, initial iPhone sales did not factor into the fourth quarter revenue results.

Apple did not provide guidance for the first quarter of 2021 during its fourth quarter earnings call because of the uncertainty caused by the ongoing global health crisis that continues to affect Apple's product launch timelines and sales. Many Apple stores worldwide are once again closed at the current time.

In the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple posted revenue of $64.7 billion, setting a new record for September quarter revenue. For the full fiscal year, Apple generated $274.5 billion in sales with $57.4 billion in net income, surpassing its 2019 earnings.

The first quarter of 2020 saw Apple announcing its best ever quarter in terms of revenue and profit, with Apple bringing in $91.8 billion in revenue and net quarterly profit of $22.2 billion.

The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on January 27.