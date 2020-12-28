Skip to Content

LG Begins Rolling Out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2018 Smart TVs

LG has started rolling out a software update that includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for select 2018 smart TV models, according to multiple MacRumors readers, delivering on a promise the company made earlier this year.

AirPlay 2 enables users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. HomeKit allows users to control the TV's power, volume, and more using the Home app or Siri. These features are also available on select Samsung, Sony, and Vizio smart TVs.

LG initially said that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit would be limited to its 2019 and newer TV models, since it could not "guarantee" a "seamless user experience" on older models, resulting in tens of thousands of people petitioning the company to reconsider.

Earlier this year, LG also made the Apple TV app available on select 2018 smart TVs.

(Thanks, Maarten and Tristan!)

Top Rated Comments

DinkThifferent Avatar
DinkThifferent
33 minutes ago at 07:27 am
It’s absolutely ridiculous that a manufacturer did not even want to upgrade a 2 year old TV, but only did so after public pressure. The screens are amazing but the hardware and software running it are horrific.

My 4 year old Samsung 4K TV doesn’t receive any updates anymore, and the apps that are on it are from abysmal quality. Yes that includes YouTube and Netflix.

Why can smartphones have super fast processors but do TV’s behave like they run on a 233Mhz Pentium straight out of 1997.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
22 minutes ago at 07:39 am
Don't get too excited. HomeKit support barely works on my C9. Don't expect much from your 8 Series OLEDs from LG. Lots of "No response" messages and the input selector barely ever loads sources. I don't have these problems with other HomeKit accessories and the router is 6 ft away from the TV. I can't even remember the last time it worked to change inputs, and I keep my firmware up to date. As for AirPlay, I haven't even tried it since I have an Apple TV, but I'd be shocked if it was very stable. Maybe it is, but I press X to doubt. It's always best to just get an Apple TV. It will run smoother and you'll be well supported without any other companies spying on your viewing habits.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MauiPa Avatar
MauiPa
24 minutes ago at 07:36 am


It’s absolutely ridiculous that a manufacturer did not even want to upgrade a 2 year old TV, but only did so after public pressure. The screens are amazing but the hardware and software running it are horrific.

My 4 year old Samsung 4K TV doesn’t receive any updates anymore, and the apps that are on it are from abysmal quality. Yes that includes YouTube and Netflix.

Why can smartphones have super fast processors but do TV’s behave like they run on a 233Mhz Pentium straight out of 1997.

I never understood that either, seems like a minimum shelf life for support. My LG TV started blinking (a known power supply issue on LGs) they made like a honey badger and did not care. Say what you want about AppleTV, but they do get upgraded and supported until the hardware literally does not accept the upgrade (32 bit to 64 bit was last hurdle)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
m11rphy Avatar
m11rphy
12 minutes ago at 07:48 am


Bollocks! Still no update in Germany..... I kinda hate LG by now..... My Model is: 49SK7900PLA (2018, 4k, UHD OLED)

That model number is not for an OLED buddy, I wouldn't expect to get the update
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
easy4lif Avatar
easy4lif
11 minutes ago at 07:49 am


Because your smartphone costs over $1,000 to put that tech in a 6" screen (as opposed to the cost of a 50"+ panel) and most consumers won't even consider a TV priced in that range.

This is why I’ll stick to streaming boxes like Apple TV. Just let a tv be a tv and streaming box a streaming box.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
