LG Begins Rolling Out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2018 Smart TVs
LG has started rolling out a software update that includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for select 2018 smart TV models, according to multiple MacRumors readers, delivering on a promise the company made earlier this year.
AirPlay 2 enables users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. HomeKit allows users to control the TV's power, volume, and more using the Home app or Siri. These features are also available on select Samsung, Sony, and Vizio smart TVs.
LG initially said that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit would be limited to its 2019 and newer TV models, since it could not "guarantee" a "seamless user experience" on older models, resulting in tens of thousands of people petitioning the company to reconsider.
Earlier this year, LG also made the Apple TV app available on select 2018 smart TVs.
Top Rated Comments
My 4 year old Samsung 4K TV doesn’t receive any updates anymore, and the apps that are on it are from abysmal quality. Yes that includes YouTube and Netflix.
Why can smartphones have super fast processors but do TV’s behave like they run on a 233Mhz Pentium straight out of 1997.
I never understood that either, seems like a minimum shelf life for support. My LG TV started blinking (a known power supply issue on LGs) they made like a honey badger and did not care. Say what you want about AppleTV, but they do get upgraded and supported until the hardware literally does not accept the upgrade (32 bit to 64 bit was last hurdle)
It’s absolutely ridiculous that a manufacturer did not even want to upgrade a 2 year old TV, but only did so after public pressure. The screens are amazing but the hardware and software running it are horrific.
That model number is not for an OLED buddy, I wouldn't expect to get the update
Bollocks! Still no update in Germany..... I kinda hate LG by now..... My Model is: 49SK7900PLA (2018, 4k, UHD OLED)
This is why I’ll stick to streaming boxes like Apple TV. Just let a tv be a tv and streaming box a streaming box.
Because your smartphone costs over $1,000 to put that tech in a 6" screen (as opposed to the cost of a 50"+ panel) and most consumers won't even consider a TV priced in that range.