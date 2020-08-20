Some 2018 LG TVs Now Offer Apple TV App

LG this week appears to have pushed out an update that adds the Apple TV app to some 2018 TV models. There are several reports on Twitter about the ‌Apple TV‌ app coming to 2018 LG TVs, and MacRumors also received a tip from a reader.



It's not clear if the update to introduce the ‌Apple TV‌ app was worldwide, but LG TV users from multiple countries are now seeing the TV app.

Earlier this year, LG brought the ‌Apple TV‌ app to select 2019 LG TVs in the United States and more than 80 other countries, and at the time, LG said that 2018 TVs would also get the TV app through a firmware update.

LG TV owners can access the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app from the LG Home app Launcher, and along with ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+, LG users can also subscribe to Apple channels and access their iTunes libraries to rent, purchase, and watch TV shows and movies.

So far, LG has not shared details on which 2018 TVs are offering the TV app, but 2019 TVs with support included all OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs (SM9X and SM8X), and UHD TVs (UM7X and UM6X).

LG has also promised to bring AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to 2018 smart TVs by October 2020, and the TVs that will get support include "SK" and "UK" LED models and "B8" through "Z8" OLED models. ‌AirPlay‌ 2 and ‌HomeKit‌ support doesn't appear to have rolled out at this time.

(Thanks, Mauritz!)