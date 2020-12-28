HomePod Mini Now Works With Select 18W Chargers Following 14.3 Software Update

Earlier this month, Apple released a 14.3 software update for the HomePod and HomePod mini, and it has since been discovered that this update allows the HomePod mini to be powered by select 18W chargers.



As noted in a Reddit thread spotted by The 8-Bit, and confirmed by MacRumors, the HomePod mini now works with Apple's own 18W USB-C power adapter and select third-party 18W power adapters from brands like Aukey. One user was even able to power the HomePod mini with an 18W battery pack from Cygnett, allowing for portable use.

Previously, when attempting to use the HomePod mini with a power adapter rated below 20W, the speaker would simply display an orange light and not function. This may still be the case with certain 18W power adapters, as certain power profiles may be required.

Apple includes a 20W power adapter with the HomePod mini, but many customers may have an 18W power adapter from an iPhone 11 Pro or other device.

To check if your HomePod mini is running the 14.3 software update, open the Home app on an iPhone, tap on the house icon in the top-left corner, tap on Home Settings, and tap on Software Update. ‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌ software updates are installed automatically, unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but updates can also be installed manually.