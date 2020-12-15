Apple Releases 14.3 Software for HomePod and HomePod Mini

Following yesterday's release of iOS 14.3, Apple today released new 14.3 software for the HomePod. The update comes a little over a month after the release of the 14.2 update that brought support for new Siri and Intercom features.



The ‌HomePod‌ 14.3 is available for the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini, and according to Apple's release notes, the update includes general performance and stability improvements.

‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated by following the instructions in our ‌‌HomePod‌‌ update how to.