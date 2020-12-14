Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.3 and Start Using Apple Fitness+

iOS 14.3 and associated software updates for iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are all launching today, bringing Apple's Fitness+ service and a number of other updates to users.



Apple's Fitness+ service will only be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, but other iOS features like support for AirPods Max, new ProRAW camera support for iPhone 12 Pro models, and more will be available more broadly.

Apple has not announced when iOS 14.3 and Fitness+ will be launching today, but Apple's iOS updates tend to come out around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. While there are no guarantees Apple will stick to its usual release timing, that seems to be a pretty reasonable guess, so we've put together this list of corresponding times around the world:



Honolulu, Hawaii -- 8:00 a.m. HST

Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKST

Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PST

Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PST

Phoenix, Arizona -- 11:00 a.m. MST

Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MST

Chicago, Illinois -- 12:00 noon. CST

New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EST

Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EST

Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. AST

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 3:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. GMT

Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CET

Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CET

Cape Town, South Africa -- 8:00 p.m. SAST

Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EET

Moscow, Russia -- 9:00 p.m. MSK

Istanbul, Turkey -- 9:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 10:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India -- 11:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia -- 1:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China -- 2:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore -- 2:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia -- 2:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong -- 2:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea -- 3:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan -- 3:00 a.m. JST next day

Brisbane, Australia - 4:00 a.m. AEST next day

Adelaide, Australia -- 4:30 a.m. ACDT next day

Sydney, Australia -- 5:00 a.m. AEDT next day

Auckland, New Zealand -- 7:00 a.m. NZDT next day

Early media reviews of Apple Fitness+ have already hit the web this morning and are generally positive, and we'll have more coverage of today's updates when they become available.