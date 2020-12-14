Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.3 and Start Using Apple Fitness+
iOS 14.3 and associated software updates for iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are all launching today, bringing Apple's Fitness+ service and a number of other updates to users.
Apple's Fitness+ service will only be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, but other iOS features like support for AirPods Max, new ProRAW camera support for iPhone 12 Pro models, and more will be available more broadly.
Apple has not announced when iOS 14.3 and Fitness+ will be launching today, but Apple's iOS updates tend to come out around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. While there are no guarantees Apple will stick to its usual release timing, that seems to be a pretty reasonable guess, so we've put together this list of corresponding times around the world:
- Honolulu, Hawaii -- 8:00 a.m. HST
- Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKST
- Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PST
- Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PST
- Phoenix, Arizona -- 11:00 a.m. MST
- Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MST
- Chicago, Illinois -- 12:00 noon. CST
- New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EST
- Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EST
- Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. AST
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 3:00 p.m. BRT
- London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. GMT
- Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CET
- Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CET
- Cape Town, South Africa -- 8:00 p.m. SAST
- Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EET
- Moscow, Russia -- 9:00 p.m. MSK
- Istanbul, Turkey -- 9:00 p.m. TRT
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 10:00 p.m. GST
- Delhi, India -- 11:30 p.m. IST
- Jakarta, Indonesia -- 1:00 a.m. WIB next day
- Shanghai, China -- 2:00 a.m. CST next day
- Singapore -- 2:00 a.m. SGT next day
- Perth, Australia -- 2:00 a.m. AWST next day
- Hong Kong -- 2:00 a.m. HKT next day
- Seoul, South Korea -- 3:00 a.m. KST next day
- Tokyo, Japan -- 3:00 a.m. JST next day
- Brisbane, Australia - 4:00 a.m. AEST next day
- Adelaide, Australia -- 4:30 a.m. ACDT next day
- Sydney, Australia -- 5:00 a.m. AEDT next day
- Auckland, New Zealand -- 7:00 a.m. NZDT next day
Early media reviews of Apple Fitness+ have already hit the web this morning and are generally positive, and we'll have more coverage of today's updates when they become available.
